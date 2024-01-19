from the power-to-the-people? dept.
US Appeals Court Says California Can Set its Own Low Carbon Fuel Standard:
Late last week, the US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit published an opinion (PDF) stating that California's regulation of fuel sales based on a lifecycle analysis of carbon emissions did not violate federal commerce rules.
Since 2011, California has had a Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program, which requires fuel sellers to reduce their fuel's carbon intensity by certain deadlines. If oil, ethanol, or other fuel sellers can't meet those deadlines, they can buy credits from companies that have complied with the standard.
California measures "fuel intensity" over the lifecycle of the fuel, so oil extracted from tar sands (which might require a lot of processing) would be penalized more than lighter oil that requires minimal processing. Ethanol made with coal would struggle to meet its carbon intensity goals more than ethanol made from gas.
Plaintiffs representing the ethanol and oil industries have challenged these rules in the court system. Most recently, they challenged California's 2015 version of the rules. (In September 2018, the state's Air Resources Board announced new amendments to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard rules, but those are not discussed in the 9th Circuit's most recent opinion.)
[...] The opinion noted:
The California legislature is rightly concerned with the health and welfare of humans living in the State of California... These persons may be subjected, for example, to crumbling or swamped coastlines, rising water, or more intense forest fires caused by higher temperatures and related droughts, all of which many in the scientific communities believe are caused or intensified by the volume of greenhouse gas emissions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @07:35PM (5 children)
Companies can simply not sell fuel in California. Seems like they want to return to the stone age anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @07:39PM (1 child)
Enjoy your cancers and environmental destruction while we cruise around in our futuristic electric vehicles while enjoying good food from around the globe. Yup, sure is teeerrrible over here in commiefornia!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @08:27PM
And just where do you think your electric power comes from, smart boy ?
Some of it comes from places that are FAR from benign in environmental terms.
Idiots like you who think electric vehicles are a panacea are ample proof that the gene pool needs cleansing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by insanumingenium on Thursday January 24, @07:51PM (1 child)
Entire industries have been built trying to chase California's infamous regulations and the dollars of that mythical California market.
I have never seen an entire industry walk away from that market because the cost of business was too high. There may be a 49 state and a California model, instead of a 50 state model (which just means that everyone is getting dragged behind California anyhow), but there is always a California model (where possible). This isn't to say industries always enjoy those regulations and don't challenge them, but they never seem to pick up and just sell elsewhere. I doubt this will be the day that changes, but if it does it will be a hell of a ride.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Thursday January 24, @08:00PM
For the same reason car companies realized that opposing safety measures in cars was pointless.
All companies face the same costs. Thus, costs go up similarly for all suppliers, and with it retail prices. There is still a functioning market, but the base price just rose.
lib·er·tar·i·an·ism ˌlibərˈterēənizəm/ noun: Magical thinking that useful idiots mistake for serious political theory
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday January 24, @08:24PM
It is amazing how no claim of businesses running away from profit because of regulations has ever materialized. Ever.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @07:56PM (1 child)
A new release of ChaosEsqueAnthology is out,
with 200 weapons, 100 maps.
How many games can boast that?
http://www.moddb.com/games/chaosesqueanthology [moddb.com]
https://soylentnews.org/submit.pl?op=viewsub&subid=31331¬e=&title=OpenSource+FPS+reaches+200+weapons+mark. [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @08:03PM
Yo!