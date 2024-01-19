from the more-and-better-pixels dept.
15-inch, 4K OLED laptops are coming thanks to new displays from Samsung:
Larger OLED laptop screens are coming sooner than we anticipated. Samsung Displays announced that it has made a 15.6-inch 4K laptop display and will begin producing the panels next month. The company plans on providing them to other manufacturers to put into their premium notebooks.
[...] Samsung's 15.6-inch display has a brightness range of 0.0005 to 600 nits, and its spectrum of 34 million colors is double that of similar, 15-inch LCD panels. Samsung claims that its panel can produce blacks that are 200 times darker than those of LCD panels, and whites will be more than twice as bright. These attributes contribute to the HDR capabilities of the panel, and the company claims that the panel passes VESA's new DisplayHDR TrueBlack standard.
The cost? Don't ask.
Also at Engadget.
New 8K OLED Displays for Tablets and Laptops: 8.3 and 13.3 Inches
Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, a technology developer from Japan, has developed the industry's first 8.3 and 13.3-inch OLED displays featuring an 8K resolution. The monitors use crystalline oxide semiconductor technology and they are likely preliminary designs for future product commercialization. The company also recently showcased a bendable 8.6-inch OLED panel, potentially for a foldable tablet or smartphone.
Both of SEL's OLED panels featuring a 7680×4320 resolution use a color filter that relies on CAAC-IGZO (c-axis aligned crystalline indium gallium zinc oxide) material. The 8.3-inch 8K panel [boasts] a rather high pixel density of 1061 pixels per inch and has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The larger 13.3-inch 8K panel features a pixel density of 662 PPI, but has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is particularly high for an OLED. The 8.3-inch 8Kp60 OLED was demonstrated last month at SEMICON Japan, whereas the 13.3-inch 8Kp120 OLED currently exists only in SEL's labs.
VESA Rolls Out Updated DisplayHDR Standard for OLED Displays: DisplayHDR True Black
This morning [January 3] the VESA is rolling out an update to the standard body's DisplayHDR monitor performance standard that's focused on expanding the specification to cover OLED displays. Dubbed DisplayHDR True Black, the new performance tiers to the DisplayHDR standard are intended for OLED and other emissive displays, laying out the levels of display performance that the association believes are appropriate for consumer HDR displays.
This update comes just over a year after the original DisplayHDR standard was launched. Intended to simplify the market for HDR displays, DisplayHDR sets a number of tiers of increasing performance, with each higher tier requiring better monitor technology and delivering a better HDR experience as a result. At the time of DisplayHDR's launch, the VESA opted to focus on LCDs, as these displays were already in the PC market and were what the association had the most experience with. The end result was the DisplayHDR 400, 600, and 1000 standards, which covered a range of monitor designs that essentially stretched from not-very-HDR to cutting-edge full array local dimming displays.
The DisplayHDR True Black update in turn adds two more tiers to the DisplayHDR standard: DisplayHDR 400 True Black, and DisplayHDR 500 True Black. Like the tiers for LCDs, the True Black tiers are divided up based on performance; though the gap isn't quite as big as with the LCD tiers. The end result is that displays reaching these standards, besides meeting the DisplayHDR specification's baseline requirements, can also hit a peak brightness of 400 nits and 500 nits respectively.
The need for separate tiers for OLEDs – and other future emissive technologies like microLEDs – is rooted in the fact that HDR itself is as much (or more) about dynamic range as it is absolute maximum and minimum brightness. While LCDs can offer the necessary contrast ratios with the right backlighting technology, they are still backlit displays, meaning that they can't quite hit black since they're always illuminated to a degree. OLEDs, on the other hands, can hit almost perfect black levels since the pixels can simply be turned off entirely – hence the True Black moniker – which means these displays need to be measured on a different scale. Conversely, while LCDs can sustain incredible 600+ nit brightness levels over the whole screen, OLED technology can only burst to these levels for short periods of time, so the maximum brightness offered by OLED displays isn't quite in sync either with HDR LCDs.
Extremely low minimum brightness seems more useful than blinding maximum brightness. Ergo, any display without "True Black" is junk.
Previously: VESA Announces DisplayHDR Specification
(Score: 2) by drussell on Thursday January 24, @09:06PM (4 children)
Screen life? Don't ask about that, either...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday January 24, @09:16PM
But... but... it's organic!
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday January 24, @09:40PM
Actually, I'd be less worried about that in a laptop. A good monitor typically lasts through several PCs, but a laptop? The monitor only needs to last until the next upgrade cycle, maybe two if you're good about passing on a second-hand laptop. After three upgrade cycles it isn't going to be useful for much beyond limited web browsing, assuming it hasn't suffered catastrophic impact or spill damage first.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday January 24, @09:51PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @09:55PM
As long as you only use it to watch TV and movies, with no logos in the corner, you'll be fine. Just don't display applications for any length of time, or it'll look like so many 80s CRTs with Visicalc burned in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 24, @09:10PM
This must be what Apple has been waiting for to update the MacBook Pro. Damn thing has barely changed in ten goddamn years.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday January 24, @09:36PM
One would hope that for a laptop they would use a proper "all colors for every pixel" subpixel alignment, hopefully in traditional horizontal or vertical bars so that standard sub-pixel rendering algorithms would work. From what I've heard though a PenTile or other creative arrangement seems to be the norm on phones and TVs, which causes significant visual anomalies when looking at text, sharp lines, etc. I would be deeply disappointed to put down the money for one of these things only to discover it's not actually well suited for computer use.