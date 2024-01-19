from the YOUR-name-here! dept.
The media industry's current round of cuts and consolidation is accelerating. Sizable layoffs at Buzzfeed, Gannett and Verizon Media (home of AOL, Yahoo, HuffPost and others) were announced Wednesday, totaling over 1,000 jobs cut.
Why it matters: If the headlines signal anything, it's that the news media will continue to struggle to find a sustainable business model in an advertising and attention ecosystem dominated by tech companies like Google, Facebook and Netflix.
By the numbers:
- Verizon Media will cut roughly 800 jobs, or 7% of its global workforce across the organization, as well as certain brands and products. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg told Axios earlier this month that each of the company's three units, including the media business, needed to be able to stand on their own. (A company spokesperson later clarified to Axios that Verizon Media Group will still have access to Verizon customer data when customers opt in to provide such information.)
- Buzzfeed will cut roughly 250 jobs, or roughly 15% of its workforce, including jobs within its news division.
- Gannett cut over 20 jobs Wednesday, per Poynter, with more expected as the company tries to shed costs amid buyout talks.
[...] Bottom line: Many news companies are struggling to find sustainable business models in the digital era. There's no sign it's getting any easier.
CNN is reporting BuzzFeed to Cut 15% of Staff in New Round of Layoffs:
BuzzFeed is preparing to lay off about 15% of its employees. The coming contraction is the latest example of a media company making cutbacks in a difficult operating environment.
The reductions will affect multiple departments, including the news division, according to sources familiar with the matter.
BuzzFeed has about 1,450 employees, so about 220 will be leaving, one of the sources confirmed.
BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti confirmed the sharp cut on Wednesday after reporters from other news outlets began inquiring.
The layoffs, he said in an internal memo, are part of a broader effort to "put us on a firm foundation and allow us to invest and grow sustainably for years to come."
After "extensive work" in the past few months, "we've developed a good understanding of where we can consolidate our teams, focus in on the content that is working, and achieve the right cost structure to support our multi-revenue model," Peretti wrote.
As Google and Facebook gobble up an increasing share of on-line advertising sales, what do on-line services have to do in order to survive?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @03:21AM
Did all the anonymous sources dry up or something?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @03:39AM
"Nothing of value was lost"
If you generate something which has ACTUAL VALUE, the world WILL notice and you will be compensated for your efforts.
But if you generate mostly bullshit, the world will also notice that, as indeed it has in this case, and your efforts will not find appreciation in the form of being paid.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 25, @03:43AM
Government has failed to prevent monopolistic growth among corporations. No, we can't blame any administration, but it was patently obvious with the bank bailout that gubbermint is the corporate lackey. Actually, it was obvious long before that, with the military industrial complex pretty much dictating contracts to the government.
Anyway, if government were to do it's job, and represent the PEOPLE instead of corporations, these monopolies and near-monopolies wouldn't be shedding PEOPLE in pursuit of profit.
Yeah, sure, any moron understands that a corporation's job is to make money. Any corp that doesn't show a profit is doomed to failure, or death. And, I ask, WTF is wrong with that? Evil Corp goes belly up, it's assets are sold off, and a couple of startups start hiring people.
Let me ask: How many people believe that big corporations create jobs? Historically, startups create jobs, and when they start showing success, some big corp buys them up, then ELIMINATES JOBS!!
I lean more and more toward the idea that our government is a complete failure. Other than the common defense, they neglect to do their jobs entirely. And, in defense, they over perform by an order of magnitude.
The current administration has zero motivation, and less than zero capability to get any of this mess under control. Maybe it has made some marginal improvement in the MIC, but it's sure hard to see if they really have.
#walkaway
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @03:44AM
Maybe, just maybe, you might wanna take up a productive occupation, something that produce useful things, like farmers and fishermen.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @03:50AM
As was told to all those coal miners, oil workers, and other dang, dirty, environment-destroying, blue-collar deplorables put out of work by President Obama's jihad on the energy sector. Now you get to fight for peanuts with Won and Pajeet to see who's javascript can shit out more ads for your Silicon Valley betters.