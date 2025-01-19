Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Rumour: Intel's 10nm Launch may be Impacted by Chipset Issues

posted by martyb on Friday January 25, @06:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the big-struggles-with-little-things dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

At CES earlier this month, Intel finally demonstrated its first 10nm processor for desktops. The Ice Lake CPU is supposed to arrive by the end of 2019 after plenty of delays. Unfortunately, there may still be unforeseen complications, as industry rumours claim that Intel is struggling with implementing PCIe 4.0 support in the chipset.

Intel’s struggle to bring 10nm processors to the market has been well documented. During CES, there was some discussion around Ice Lake but very little was said about the accompanying chipset. We have heard through our industry sources (who will remain anonymous) that Intel is struggling in this area, with the upgrade to PCIe 4.0 being an issue in particular. There is some concern that this will end up causing more delays for Intel’s 10nm launch.

https://www.kitguru.net/components/cpu/matthew-wilson/rumour-intels-10nm-launch-may-be-impacted-by-chipset-issues/

Original Submission


«  Hackers Take Over Nest Cameras, Hoax Owners
Rumour: Intel's 10nm Launch may be Impacted by Chipset Issues | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 25, @06:50AM (2 children)

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Friday January 25, @06:50AM (#791643) Journal

    After 4-5 years, what's another few months?

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday January 25, @06:57AM

      by c0lo (156) on Friday January 25, @06:57AM (#791646)

      Maybe "a few more months" isn't much but... remember Vista release after "a few more months" ... that followed years of struggle?

      I'm no longer young and adventurous, I'll let others be early suc... errr... adopters.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @06:58AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @06:58AM (#791647)

      It's never coming out for real. They will probably release something with the 1% or whatever of chips that work though.

(1)