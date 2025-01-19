At CES earlier this month, Intel finally demonstrated its first 10nm processor for desktops. The Ice Lake CPU is supposed to arrive by the end of 2019 after plenty of delays. Unfortunately, there may still be unforeseen complications, as industry rumours claim that Intel is struggling with implementing PCIe 4.0 support in the chipset.

Intel’s struggle to bring 10nm processors to the market has been well documented. During CES, there was some discussion around Ice Lake but very little was said about the accompanying chipset. We have heard through our industry sources (who will remain anonymous) that Intel is struggling in this area, with the upgrade to PCIe 4.0 being an issue in particular. There is some concern that this will end up causing more delays for Intel’s 10nm launch.