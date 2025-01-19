Stories
ENSO Outlook Lowered to El Niño WATCH

posted by martyb on Friday January 25, @11:21AM   Printer-friendly
Recent observations and climate model outlooks suggest the immediate risk of El Niño has passed.

However, there remains an increased likelihood that El Niño will develop later in 2019. The Bureau's ENSO [(El Niño-Southern Oscillation)] Outlook has therefore moved to El Niño WATCH, meaning there is approximately a 50% chance of El Niño developing during the southern hemisphere autumn or winter.

Tropical Pacific sea surface and sub-surface temperatures remain warmer than average, but since late 2018 they have cooled from El Niño-like values towards ENSO-neutral values. Atmospheric indicators such as cloudiness, trade winds and the Southern Oscillation Index all continue to generally remain within the ENSO-neutral range.

http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/enso/index.shtml

Original Submission


