3D-Printed Soft Mesh Robots Created

karthikaqpt writes:

Researchers at North Carolina State University have created 3D-printed flexible mesh structures that can be controlled with applied magnetic fields while floating on water. The structures can grab small objects and carry water droplets, giving them the potential to be useful as soft robots that mimic creatures living on water surfaces or that can serve as tissue scaffolds for cell cultures.

This research shows capabilities in the emerging field of combining 3D printing and soft robotics.

https://www.rtoz.org/2019/01/24/3d-printed-soft-mesh-robots-created/

    maybe the robots will too

      One thing's for certain: if you want to put a robot on your dick, you want it to be soft and flexible.

