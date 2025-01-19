19/01/25/1337245 story
posted by CoolHand on Friday January 25, @05:45PM
from the dreaming-of-robot-hugs dept.
Researchers at North Carolina State University have created 3D-printed flexible mesh structures that can be controlled with applied magnetic fields while floating on water. The structures can grab small objects and carry water droplets, giving them the potential to be useful as soft robots that mimic creatures living on water surfaces or that can serve as tissue scaffolds for cell cultures.
This research shows capabilities in the emerging field of combining 3D printing and soft robotics.
https://www.rtoz.org/2019/01/24/3d-printed-soft-mesh-robots-created/
