It's Now Clear None of the Supposed Benefits of Killing Net Neutrality Are Real
Network investment is down, layoffs abound, and networks are falling apart. This isn't the glorious future Ajit Pai promised.
In the months leading up to the FCC assault on net neutrality, big telecom and FCC boss Ajit Pai told anybody who'd listen that killing net neutrality would boost broadband industry investment, spark job creation, and drive broadband into underserved areas at an unprecedented rate.
As it turns out, none of those promises were actually true.
Despite the FCC voting to kill the popular consumer protections late last year, Comcast's latest earnings report indicates that the cable giant's capital expenditures (CAPEX) for 2018 actually decreased 3 percent. The revelation comes on the heels by similar statements by Verizon and Charter Spectrum that they'd also be seeing lower network investment numbers in 2018.
It's not expected to get any better in 2019. According to analysis this week by Wall Street research firm MoffettNathanson, capital spending among the nation's four biggest cable providers (Altice, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, CableONE) is expected to decline upwards of 5.8 percent this year.
(Score: 2) by Alfred on Friday January 25, @07:53PM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Friday January 25, @07:58PM
https://www.verizon.com/about/investors/quarterly-earnings [verizon.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday January 25, @08:04PM
It was clear the instant someone proposed it. We know why this was done. No one at the levers of power believed for a moment killing NN would benefit anyone but themselves.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 25, @08:06PM
Where you fuckers at? Most people on this site are pro NN, who were the fuckers defending Shit Pi's garbage about "free market" making the best solutions??
Khallow? You're the resident capitalist apologist, did you think removing NN would be good for users?