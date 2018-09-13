https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/blog/2018/12/07/decommissioning-national-broadband-map-and-its-apis

Having become old, both in infrastructure and content, the FCC's National Broadband Map has been decommissioned. This happened at the end of December, after an announcement in early December. The reasons include an aging mapping platform and state broadband provider data that hasn't been updated since mid 2014.

In its place, the FCC is encouraging use of new broadband map resources at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/#/. The linked blog post also links to pirate radio enforcement data, visualizations of broadband and health(?) data, LTE coverage data, mobile deployment data, and the 20th Mobile Wireless Report. However, you may want to take these maps with 6,000 miles of salt! (Man Drives 6,000 Miles to Prove Uncle Sam's Cellphone Coverage Maps are Wrong)