Having become old, both in infrastructure and content, the FCC's National Broadband Map has been decommissioned. This happened at the end of December, after an announcement in early December. The reasons include an aging mapping platform and state broadband provider data that hasn't been updated since mid 2014.
In its place, the FCC is encouraging use of new broadband map resources at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/#/. The linked blog post also links to pirate radio enforcement data, visualizations of broadband and health(?) data, LTE coverage data, mobile deployment data, and the 20th Mobile Wireless Report. However, you may want to take these maps with 6,000 miles of salt! (Man Drives 6,000 Miles to Prove Uncle Sam's Cellphone Coverage Maps are Wrong)
Related Stories
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
Man drives 6,000 miles to prove Uncle Sam's cellphone coverage maps are wrong – and, boy, did he manage it
A Vermont state employee drove 6,000 miles in six weeks to prove that the cellular coverage maps from the US government suck – and was wildly successful.
In fact not only did he prove conclusively that reports delivered to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by mobile operators aren't worth the paper they're printed on but also swung a spotlight on just how bad bureaucracy can get when it comes to Washington DC.
Corey Chase, a telecommunications infrastructure specialist who works for the Vermont Department of Public Service (PSD), undertook the monster road trip with some specialized equipment: six phones, each connected to a different mobile nework, and a custom piece of software, G-NetTrack, that carried out constant measurements of download speeds.