England Finds Matthew Flinders -- First Circumnavigator of Australia -- in a London Train Station

Just when you think visiting Australia can't be any stranger, the Brits turn up a new one by discovering the resting place of the first person to circumnavigate Australia while renovating a train station. Remember, kids, always use lead for your coffin plate so if you are lost for a few centuries, people who find you will know who you are.

