Nepal earthquake: Waiting for the complete rupture
[...] "In the 2015 quake, there was only a partial rupture of the major Himalayan fault separating the two continental plates. The frontal, near-surface section of the rupture zone, where the Indian Plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate, did not slip and remains under stress," explains Dal Zilio, lead author of the study, which was recently published in the journal Nature Communications.
Normally, a major earthquake releases almost all the stress that has built up in the vicinity of the focus as a result of displacement of the plates. "Our model shows that, although the Gorkha earthquake reduced the stress level in part of the rupture zone, tension actually increased in the frontal section close to the foot of the Himalayas. The apparent paradox is that 'medium-sized' earthquakes such as Gorkha can create the conditions for an even larger earthquake," says Dal Zilio.
Tremors of the magnitude of the Gorkha earthquake release stress only in the deeper subsections of the fault system over lengths of 100 kilometres. In turn, new and even greater stress builds up in the near-surface sections of the rupture zone.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Saturday January 26, @04:53PM (1 child)
Anybody else start to read that at first as Waiting for the Rapture?
Had a plant in South America hit by a major earthquake some years back. Interesting thing about satellite photos, you could see where things were offset in the images before and after.
Also buildings were sort of missing in the after shots...
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 26, @05:10PM
Still waiting for California to split into several separate states... Literally, not by vote.
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Saturday January 26, @05:10PM
"I was really sad when my house collapsed on my family. Now, thanks to science, I cheer, for they were lucky to avoid the anxiety of the upcoming even bigger quake that would kill them."