Drones Unleashed Against Invasive Rats in the Galápagos

posted by mrpg on Saturday January 26, @09:21PM   Printer-friendly
from the tortugas dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-019-00176-z

A conservation group is using drones to eradicate invasive rats by dropping poison on two small islands in Ecuador’s Galápagos archipelago — the first time such an approach has been used on vertebrates in the wild. The operation, which began on 12 January on North Seymour island in the Galápagos National Park, aims to protect native animals and plants from the destructive rodents.

Rats and other non-native species have caused extensive damage to the Galápagos, whose unique flora and fauna evolved in isolation for millions of years. In the process, native species lost many defence mechanisms against predators. Rats, which reproduce quickly and eat a wide variety of plants and animals, have been a target of eradication campaigns across the Galápagos.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday January 26, @09:47PM

    by anubi (2828) on Saturday January 26, @09:47PM (#792450) Journal

    How about a few hungry mountain lions?

    --
    "Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
