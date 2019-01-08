19/01/26/0412210 story
from the mrpg-(verified) dept.
Twitter is testing a way to make it easier to spot the person who started a thread. A small percentage of iOS and Android users are seeing an "original tweeter" label. The company said earlier this month that it would publicly test some context and organization features.
It's a useful feature, and it could reduce some types of abuse, particularly if the original tweeter is, say, Bill Gates and the replies include those from scammy imitation accounts. The label, along with the blue verified checkmark, could make it more immediately obvious when Gates himself is replying, and not, for instance, @Bi11Gates.
(Score: 1) by system32 on Saturday January 26, @11:50PM
I thought the whole point of Twitter was to shout in to the void to show the world how self important you are.
If you want organized discussion, we've had this technology for quite a while - message boards.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday January 27, @12:18AM (1 child)
Amazing, instead of new ways to censor speech they are actually doing something useful to make it harder to run a fake account.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 27, @12:22AM
No, because for $10/ month you can buy an "origina1 tweeter" tag..