Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Adults Have Better Sleep When Using a Gently Rocking Bed

posted by martyb on Sunday January 27, @02:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the Rock-a-bye-baby dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Rocking like a baby promotes better sleep in adults

We know babies benefit from being rocked to sleep - now a study suggests it helps adults sleep better too.

Researchers from the University of Geneva built a special bed that rocked gently throughout the night. They tested it on 18 young adults and found they woke up fewer times and slept more deeply than on a normal bed. Scientists said the rocking motion resulted in a longer period of slow brainwaves which caused deep sleep, and improved their memory.

The volunteers spent three nights at a sleep laboratory in Geneva: one to get them used to sleeping there, one on a rocking bed and the other on the same bed, but in a still position. Electrodes recorded their brainwaves, and found that the period of deep sleep was extended by rocking.

Also at Science News.

Whole-Night Continuous Rocking Entrains Spontaneous Neural Oscillations with Benefits for Sleep and Memory (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.12.028) (DX)

Rocking Promotes Sleep in Mice through Rhythmic Stimulation of the Vestibular System (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.12.007) (DX)

Original Submission


«  Twitter is Testing an 'Original Tweeter' Label for Threads
Adults Have Better Sleep When Using a Gently Rocking Bed | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)