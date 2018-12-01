from the Rock-a-bye-baby dept.
Rocking like a baby promotes better sleep in adults
We know babies benefit from being rocked to sleep - now a study suggests it helps adults sleep better too.
Researchers from the University of Geneva built a special bed that rocked gently throughout the night. They tested it on 18 young adults and found they woke up fewer times and slept more deeply than on a normal bed. Scientists said the rocking motion resulted in a longer period of slow brainwaves which caused deep sleep, and improved their memory.
The volunteers spent three nights at a sleep laboratory in Geneva: one to get them used to sleeping there, one on a rocking bed and the other on the same bed, but in a still position. Electrodes recorded their brainwaves, and found that the period of deep sleep was extended by rocking.
Also at Science News.
Whole-Night Continuous Rocking Entrains Spontaneous Neural Oscillations with Benefits for Sleep and Memory (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.12.028) (DX)
Rocking Promotes Sleep in Mice through Rhythmic Stimulation of the Vestibular System (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.12.007) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 27, @02:33AM (1 child)
After an 6 pack of beers, I sleep quite well. The next morning is another story.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 27, @02:35AM
Vomit spaghetti
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]