More than 640,000 users left Facebook last year, in the Netherlands: the first time a clear drop in Facebook's userbase has been registered.

While previously it were mainly youngsters who were quitting Facebook, the drop is now common across all age cohorts. The main reason seems to be the Cambridge Analytica scandal and all the hubbub following it: loss of confidence is most often cited as the main reason to leave.

Facebook haters should not rejoice too early though: the Netherlands still has a userbase of 10.1 million; most of those who left Facebook simply migrated to WhatsApp and/or Instagram, which are owned by Facebook.