https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/news/view/370/20190120-coronal-hole-faces-earth

Our automated coronal hole detection system did its job and detected the coronal hole

[...]

Compared to the previous rotation we can conclude that this coronal hole has ever so slightly increased in size. When the coronal hole solar wind stream passed STEREO Ahead a couple of days ago (a satellite in orbit around the Sun now located on the east side of the Sun as seen from Earth) we saw an increase in the solar wind speed to about 600km/s but only a modest increase in the parameters that make up the interplanetary magnetic field.

[...]

The solar wind stream is likely to arrive at our planet either late on the 22nd (Tuesday) or early on the 23rd of January which would be Wednesday.

At best, any aurora from this activity might dip below Canada and into far-northern US.

Have you ever seen an aurora? What online resources have you found helpful in getting aurora predictions for your area?