Scans of RFCs 1 Through 9 Published via the Computer History Museum

posted by martyb on Sunday January 27, @11:26AM
canopic jug writes:

Darius Kazemi has written an update on scans of early Requests for Comments (RFC) at the Computer History Museum. Specifically scans of RFCs 1 through 9 are available. RFC1 being printed in April of 1969. In all, the first nine RFCs are 98 pages. Transcriptions are available at the IETF in their index of RFCs. These documents are occasionally informational or experimental, but by and large define the specifications which define what is now the Internet, ranging from (mostly) defunct Telnet and FTP to the modern TLS and SSH and everything in between such as DNS and from layer 3 on up.

