Dishwasher Oven Hack

posted by martyb on Sunday January 27, @06:29PM
from the Cleaner-food-cleaner-living-dept dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Innovation abounds in our modern society with brave souls venturing forth to squeeze every last use of existing hardware. A recent innovation is using a dishwasher to cook food:

The dishwasher is every home cook’s best friend after dinner is served. But did you know you can use it to prepare that dinner as well?

[...] There are entire YouTube channels dedicated to imparting the wisdom of dishwasher cooking, there was even a Mythbusters episode dedicated to it.

[...] An experiment, conducted this month by Australian consumer advocacy group Choice, looked into this bizarre phenomenon to determine whether or not it was safe to cook stuff in your dishwasher.

The company’s white goods tester whipped up a meal of honey soy salmon, coconut rice, an Asian style spinach and mushrooms, and a darling little custard and fruit compote.

The verdict? “Delicious!”

The article provides practical considerations of how to prepare food for cooking in the dishwasher as well as what foods are or are not good candidates.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Appalbarry on Sunday January 27, @06:45PM

    by Appalbarry (66) on Sunday January 27, @06:45PM (#792694) Journal

    Hate to break it to the Eds, but dishwasher cooking has been around for decades.

    Next on Soylent! Cook a chicken on your car's engine block!*

    * do not attempt with Tesla vehicles.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by RandomFactor on Sunday January 27, @06:45PM (2 children)

    by RandomFactor (3682) on Sunday January 27, @06:45PM (#792695)

    So yeah, that's going to limit your choices.

    For example, I wouldn't recommend this for polar bear meat [damninteresting.com].

    Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 27, @07:02PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 27, @07:02PM (#792699)

      Use the the clothes drier then.

      If you cook while doing the dishes, that's hipster, but ok.

      Although pretty sure hipsters won't mind all the wasted energy with no dishes. Who cares about efficiency if it's hipster enough.

    • (Score: 1) by pTamok on Sunday January 27, @07:05PM

      by pTamok (3042) on Sunday January 27, @07:05PM (#792700)

      That link to Salomon August Andrée's 1897 expedition over the Arctic ice using a hydrogen balloon was a very interesting read. Thank you!

