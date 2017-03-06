The dishwasher is every home cook’s best friend after dinner is served. But did you know you can use it to prepare that dinner as well?

[...] There are entire YouTube channels dedicated to imparting the wisdom of dishwasher cooking, there was even a Mythbusters episode dedicated to it.

[...] An experiment, conducted this month by Australian consumer advocacy group Choice, looked into this bizarre phenomenon to determine whether or not it was safe to cook stuff in your dishwasher.

The company’s white goods tester whipped up a meal of honey soy salmon, coconut rice, an Asian style spinach and mushrooms, and a darling little custard and fruit compote.

The verdict? “Delicious!”