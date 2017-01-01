19/01/27/166254 story
English is currently one of the dominant languages on the planet due to the spread of the US and UK empires in the last century. With the rise of technology English may be made redundant with the advent of automatic language translation.
Just waiting for made up languages to become the norm (Esperanto), or hyper language learning.
Now ponder on translating Jabberwocky from English into French, German, and Russian (Cyrillic .GIF) or (ASCII transliteration).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 27, @09:03PM (1 child)
Oh yes we will stop talking to each other. Then use the computer to do it all. What sort of dystopia do these people want to live in?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 27, @09:15PM
Get two people with brain implants and dual hearing aids (eye implant/smartglasses optional).
Brain implant recognizes intended complete sentences before they are spoken, transmits to the other person's brain implant, and allows for real-time translation with minimal delay. The noise-canceling ear pieces will play the translation as the other person is speaking, and could even use the other person's vocal signature to make the translation sound like the other person. Software will attempt to handle instances in which a person is speaking haltingly, i.e. they start speaking, halt mid-sentence, and say something different.
People won't use brain implants? Don't worry, the post-millennial generations will be fully brainwashed by Emperor Zuck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 27, @09:09PM
Forums bitcoin is best sight for language future, it is beast english. It certainly the shark news in china.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 27, @09:20PM (1 child)
Whoever wrote the above is not an anonymous coward, they are an anonymous IDIOT.
Esperanto did not take the place of English, and no other "made up language" will either.
Various forms of Chinese WILL become increasingly important. These changes occur due primarily due to economic forces.
Please, no more "articles" from anonymous idiots. It's just a waste of space and time.
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Sunday January 27, @09:31PM
Also, automatic translation still sucks. big time.
Cultural forces are more important than economic ones.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 27, @09:33PM
For the simple reason that the information required by the target language's grammar (gender, tense, honorifics, definiteness, evidentiality, etc. etc.) can be omitted in the source utterance if its grammar does not have a matching requirement.
When the info has not yet been communicated at all (quite likely for a new topic), translator has to use the most probable value and hope for the best. Which strategy naturally tends to fail at the worst possible moments.