Apple Patents Programming Language Feature

posted by martyb on Monday January 28, @05:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the Copywrong dept.
Digital Liberty

Apple's mobile phone language Swift has some sort of "optionals chaining" that Apple finds novel enough to patent.

From the discussion, it appears Apple is intentionally using an Apache 2 license to ensure that access to this feature remains freely available. (Insert obligatory IANAL disclaimer.) Any Soylentils care to weigh in?

https://forums.swift.org/t/apple-is-indeed-patenting-swift-features/19779

  • (Score: 2) by Subsentient on Monday January 28, @05:44AM

    by Subsentient (1111) <reversethis-{su. ... a} {tneitnesbus}> on Monday January 28, @05:44AM (#792904) Homepage Journal

    Eat shit and die in a fire, Apple.

    Tim Cook, you're human garbage who's turning a once respectable company into a cancer that is devouring the IT sector and consumer's rights.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 28, @06:28AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 28, @06:28AM (#792908)

    Are they patenting the syntax and meaning, or the implementation?

