posted by martyb on Monday January 28, @05:30AM
from the Copywrong dept.
Apple's mobile phone language Swift has some sort of "optionals chaining" that Apple finds novel enough to patent.
From the discussion, it appears Apple is intentionally using an Apache 2 license to ensure that access to this feature remains freely available. (Insert obligatory IANAL disclaimer.) Any Soylentils care to weigh in?
https://forums.swift.org/t/apple-is-indeed-patenting-swift-features/19779
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Monday January 28, @05:44AM
Eat shit and die in a fire, Apple.
Tim Cook, you're human garbage who's turning a once respectable company into a cancer that is devouring the IT sector and consumer's rights.
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 28, @06:28AM
Are they patenting the syntax and meaning, or the implementation?