Agents Target Researchers who Reported Software that Spied on Jamal Khashoggi before his Death

posted by martyb on Monday January 28, @11:58AM   Printer-friendly
from the Spy-vs.-Spy dept.
Security

chair writes:

Undercover agents target cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab, which reported key details in Khashoggi case

The researchers who reported that Israeli software was used to spy on Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s inner circle before his gruesome death are being targeted in turn by international undercover operatives, The Associated Press has found.

Twice in the past two months, men masquerading as socially conscious investors have lured members of the Citizen Lab internet watchdog group to meetings at luxury hotels to quiz them for hours about their work exposing Israeli surveillance and the details of their personal lives.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 28, @12:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 28, @12:08PM (#792954)

    https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/01/caught-on-film-mysterious-agents-targeting-internet-watchdog-citizen-lab/ [arstechnica.com]

    Like Bowman, Lambert appeared to be working off cue cards and occasionally made awkward conversational gambits. At one point he repeated a racist French expression, insisting it wasn't offensive. He also asked Scott-Railton questions about the Holocaust, anti-Semitism, and whether he grew up with any Jewish friends. At another point he asked whether there might not be a "racist element" to Citizen Lab's interest in Israeli spyware.

  • (Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Monday January 28, @12:26PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 28, @12:26PM (#792960) Homepage Journal

    An important issue for Americans is integrity in journalism. These people are among the most dishonest people I’ve ever met, spoken to, done business with. These are the most dishonest people. It’s unbelievable. For instance, we’ll have a great story. We’ll give it out to the media. They’ll make it look as bad as possible. As bad as possible.

