posted by martyb on Monday January 28, @11:58AM
from the Spy-vs.-Spy dept.
Undercover agents target cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab, which reported key details in Khashoggi case
The researchers who reported that Israeli software was used to spy on Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s inner circle before his gruesome death are being targeted in turn by international undercover operatives, The Associated Press has found.
Twice in the past two months, men masquerading as socially conscious investors have lured members of the Citizen Lab internet watchdog group to meetings at luxury hotels to quiz them for hours about their work exposing Israeli surveillance and the details of their personal lives.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 28, @12:08PM
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2019/01/caught-on-film-mysterious-agents-targeting-internet-watchdog-citizen-lab/ [arstechnica.com]
