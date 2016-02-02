from the rack-'em-up dept.
Cloud backup business Backblaze: Failure rates fell for high-capacity hard drives
Just 139 out of 10,000 12TB Seagate drives fail a year, and Western Digital's HGST brand has an even better rate of 51 in 10,000, according to cloud backup service provider Backblaze, which has 104,778 drives spinning in its data centre.
It's not an exhaustive study; the firm listed just four brands in its estate, with models ranging from older ones with 3TB of capacity to newer 12TB drives and some 14TB drives from Toshiba. However, it does provide some data points for the curious.
It has 31,146 Seagate 12TB disks and 1,278 HGST 12TB spinners. The backup firm claimed the best ever drives it purchased were 45 Toshiba 5TB units, none of which had failed. But of course the sample size of 45 is too small for a valid annualised failure rate (AFR).
[...] The next best is a Seagate 10TB drive with a 0.33 per cent AFR from a population of 1,210 drives. That means 33 out of a batch of 10,000 would fail each year.
Previously: Seagate Faces Lawsuit Over Defective Hard Drives
Disk Drive Failure Rates
Backblaze Hard Drive Stats for 2017
Backblaze Publishes Hard Drive Reliability Stats for Q1 of 2018
Consumers [on February 2, 2016] filed a class-action lawsuit against data storage company Seagate, after it had continued to sell a 3TB hard drive model that had an 'exceptionally' high failure rate. The case is based on figures released by data backup company Backblaze, who found that failure rates for the ST3000DM001 were not only far higher than other drives, but also did not display a typical 'bathtub-shaped' failure rate curve. Backblaze's report has since been accused of not representing real-world use. Seagate is likely to adopt this line as it responds to the suit.
Also covered at Tom's Hardware which goes into considerable detail as to how these were consumer drives, used in a 24/7 enterprise environment.
In short, by its own admission, Backblaze employed consumer-class drives in a high-volume enterprise-class environment that far exceeded the warranty conditions of the HDDs. Backblaze installed consumer drives into a number of revisions of its own internally developed chassis, many of which utilized a rubber band to "reduce the vibration" of a vertically mounted HDD.
The first revision of the pods, pictured above, had no fasteners for securing the drive into the chassis. As shown, a heavy HDD is mounted vertically on top of a thin multiplexer PCB. The SATA connectors are bearing the full weight of the drive, and factoring the vibration of a normal HDD into the non-supported equation creates the almost perfect recipe for device failure.
The cloud storage company BACKBLAZE has published another in their series of quarterly articles looking into Disk Drive failure rates.
The company had 68,813 spinning hard drives in operation. For Q3 2016 they have 67,642 drives, which is 1,171 fewer than their last quarterly report. The decline is because they have been migrating from their 2 terabyte (TB) drives to 8 TB models. They currently run a mix of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 TB drives in their cloud storage system from a mix of different vendors.
The 8 TB drives are too new to reflect anything other than infant mortality rates, but all of the other sizes have been heavily used for years, such that some brand-specific trends are starting to appear.
The results are summarized in a table with the key metric being Annualized Failure Rate which is computed as follows: ((Failures)/(Drive Days/365)) * 100.
The Seagate 8 TB drives are doing very well. Their annualized failure rate compares favorably to the HGST 2 TB hard drives. With the average age of the HGST drives being 66 months, their failure rate was likely to rise, simply because of normal wear and tear. The average age of the Seagate 8 TB hard drives is just 3 months, but their 1.6% failure rate during the first few months bodes well for a continued low failure rate going forward.
Still, when you look at all the brands and models involved, the HGST brand seem to show the lowest failure rates historically.
With some reporting failure rates over 10% annually, mirrored drives may still be a wise choice for not trusting in the cloud.
Backblaze has released its hard drive statistics for 2017.
Beginning in April 2013, Backblaze has recorded and saved daily hard drive statistics from the drives in our data centers. Each entry consists of the date, manufacturer, model, serial number, status (operational or failed), and all of the SMART attributes reported by that drive. As of the end of 2017, there are about 88 million entries totaling 23 GB of data. You can download this data from our website if you want to do your own research, but for starters here's what we found.
[...] For 2017 we added 25,746 new drives, and lost 6,442 drives to retirement for a net of 19,304 drives. When you look at storage space, we added 230 petabytes and retired 19 petabytes, netting us an additional 211 petabytes of storage in our data center in 2017.
Backblaze's hard drive report for the first quarter of 2018 is sure to be some interesting reading if you're interested in hard drive reliability. Seagate 10TB, WD 6TB and HGST 4TB appear to be the overall best, based on the number of drive failures (0) compared to the number of drives deployed.
More info here:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/how-reliable-are-10tb-and-12tb-hard-drives/
https://www.backblaze.com/blog/hard-drive-stats-for-q1-2018/