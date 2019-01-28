The Rasperry Pi Foundation has updated its Compute Module with better thermals, an updated application processor and bucketloads of flash memory (in Pi terms, at least).

The Compute Module 3+, a System on Module (SoM) board, is part of a hardware family that's been around since 2014 with the launch of the CM1. That original rocked a single-core Arm processor clocked to 700MHz, 512MB RAM and a mighty 4GB of eMMC.

[...] The foundation plans to keep Compute Module 3+ available until "at least" January 2026 and, in words that will be bring joy to Pi fans the world over, stated this is "the last in a line of 40nm-based Raspberry Pi products" indicating a clearing of the decks before the next generation makes an appearance.