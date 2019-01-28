from the screwed! dept.
A Tiny Screw Shows Why iPhones Won't Be 'Assembled in U.S.A.'
In China, you will also find one of Apple's most important markets, and over the last month the risks that come with that dependence have become apparent. On Jan. 2, Apple said it would miss earnings expectations for the first time in 16 years, mostly because of slowing iPhone sales in China. On Tuesday, the company is expected to reveal more details about its financial results for the most recent quarter and its forecast for the coming year.
In 2012, Apple's chief executive, Timothy D. Cook, went on prime-time television to announce that Apple would make a Mac computer in the United States. It would be the first Apple product in years to be manufactured by American workers, and the top-of-the-line Mac Pro would come with an unusual inscription: "Assembled in USA."
But when Apple began making the $3,000 computer in Austin, Tex., it struggled to find enough screws, according to three people who worked on the project and spoke on the condition of anonymity because of confidentiality agreements.
In China, Apple relied on factories that can produce vast quantities of custom screws on short notice. In Texas, where they say everything is bigger, it turned out the screw suppliers were not.
Tests of new versions of the computer were hamstrung because a 20-employee machine shop that Apple's manufacturing contractor was relying on could produce at most 1,000 screws a day.
The company could face more financial pressure if the Trump administration places tariffs on phones made in China — something the president has threatened to do.
They designed for specialty parts but didn't verify supply capacity?
They designed for specialty parts but didn't verify supply capacity?
Why would this be anything but an Apple planning failure, where they assumed a specialty shop *also* has high volume capacity?
Because it's just a bullshit excuse they are making.
Because it's just a bullshit excuse they are making.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Tuesday January 29, @12:08PM (2 children)
Maybe design for and use standard screws?
maybe you gain .1 inches of thickness or something.
Santa's lead reindeer is vaporized .001065 seconds sooner
Yeah but then people could fix the products and that would be the end of corporate USA.
Yeah but then people could fix the products and that would be the end of corporate USA.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Tuesday January 29, @12:31PM
And while we're at it, can we please retire the crappy Phillips head? How about square or Torx, or anything that doesn't cam out and strip the head whenever a screw gets slightly stuck? It is the current year, after all.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 29, @12:09PM (2 children)
Doesn't it seem a bit odd that they can't find a single shop or factory in America that can mass-produce something as simple as a screw?
At the same time it's quite obvious that the reason Apple, and everyone else, makes things in China it's cause of the wages. Every other excuse is really just bullshit. Still what is the cost breakdown of an Iphone? How many hours does it really take to assemble. I'm not quite sure which is the latest iphone model etc, I went and looked online here and looked for the most expensive iphone I could find and I just assume that is the latest and greatest they got (Apple iPhone XS Max?). It retails here for about $1500. So that is quite a few workhours if you pay your factory slaves in china $2.1 an hour. Sure the engineer in America etc wants a bit more per hour then that but still. How much of the iphone cost is just "branding" and stupidity-tax?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 29, @12:24PM
Apple probably did the supply model based on Chinese experience - 1,000 per eight hour day, makes 3,000 per day, 21,000 per week.
Buuut gorram American worker doesn't work 24 x 7.
Also "short notice" meaning "starting next week, 125 screws an hour, and keep going until we say stop"
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @12:32PM
Wages and every other kind of regulation, e.g. environmental. In China you can do pretty much anything, especially if you pay a few peanuts to the right guy.
While many products are relatively cheap currently in the west the actual cost when external costs are included is absolutely crushing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @12:10PM
Betcha they has 19 managing officers, HR and lawyers, all white rightwingnut males. And 1 illegal Mexican migrant, hired off the papers, to screw the bolts.