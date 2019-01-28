from the see-hear dept.
Major iPhone FaceTime bug lets you hear the audio of the person you are calling ... before they pick up
A significant bug has been discovered in FaceTime and is currently spreading virally over social media. The bug lets you call anyone with FaceTime, and immediately hear the audio coming from their phone — before the person on the other end has accepted or rejected the incoming call. Apple says the issue will be addressed in a software update "later this week". (Update: Apple has taken Group FaceTime offline in an attempt to address the issue in the interim).
Naturally, this poses a pretty privacy problem as you can essentially listen in on any iOS user, although it still rings like normal, so you can't be 100% covert about it. Nevertheless, there is no indication on the recipient's side that you could hear any of their audio.
Update: There's a second part to this which can expose video too ...
For showing us that anyone can be fallible
Meh you own an apple so I knew you were going to tyoe that before you pressed submit.
They were holding it wong.
So the bug is that they activate microphones and such before the person at the other end accept the call and pick up? In essence you as the receiver are always picking up and accepting and everything else on screen is just for show and to terminate the call? I guess it's like the smart assistants, always be listening to see if you are calling out for them or not. Surveillance and privacy aside I guess the worst would be people screening calls going "oh it's X, fuck that cunt I don't wanna talk to them ..."
