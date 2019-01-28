from the Brrrrrrr dept.
'Minimize talking' outside: Polar vortex bears down on North as Deep South braces for snow
A major snowstorm that lashed parts of the Midwest on Monday will give way to record-smashing cold this week as a powerful polar vortex drives a deep freeze across the eastern half of the nation, forecasters said.
A snowstorm will wreak havoc across the Deep South on Tuesday.
The bitter cold will bring below-zero temperatures to a quarter of the continental USA. The National Weather Service in Des Moines, Iowa, warned that "this is the coldest air many of us will have ever experienced." The service said that if people go outside, they should "avoid taking deep breaths, and minimize talking."
Schools could be closed in Iowa as buses may struggle to start, the weather service said.
Wednesday could be the coldest day ever recorded in Chicago – a forecast high of 14 below zero, the weather service said. There's a chance the Windy City will break its all-time coldest temperature record of 27 degrees below zero. Chicago's famous Brookfield Zoo will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for only the fourth time in its 85-year history.
"Some locations in the Midwest will be below zero continuously for 48-72 hours," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Mike Doll.
Chicago Faces Colder-Than-Arctic Blast Nearing All-Time Record
It could be warmer above the Arctic Circle than in Chicago by Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to fall in the Windy City to 20-to-25 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (minus-29 to minus-32 Celsius).
New York and Washington will be warmer, with a bit of snow.
Chicago is expected to approach an all-time record low of minus 27, set in 1985, according to Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. Wind chill, meanwhile, could feel closer to minus-40 to minus-45.
"That is pretty amazing," Hurley said by telephone on Monday. But there's hope ahead for the weekend, when the cold is forecast to retreat across the U.S., with temperatures returning to seasonal levels or warmer, Hurley added.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @04:25PM (4 children)
If it snows the entire region will probably shut down due to the ice.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @04:30PM
When it's so cold the ice doesn't help with melting - that's when you spread sand or grit (slightly larger diameter than average sand) instead. At least then you get some traction, and the darker color will actually help encourage melting once the temperatures start coming back up.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Snow on Tuesday January 29, @04:33PM
You guys are weak.
-- Snow from Canada.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday January 29, @04:38PM (1 child)
What the hell is going on in Chicago? What the hell is happening there? What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!
BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 29, @04:58PM
How about some tariffs on cold air that comes from other countries.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday January 29, @04:28PM (2 children)
It's times like these where I'm extremely happy that my parents moved back to the south after a short stint in the north as a child. It's going to be 70F+ over the weekend here. Will hopefully get to the Zoo with my kiddo. Wife's been feeling puny, so hopefully we don't all get a cold, instead.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @04:42PM (1 child)
If it just weren't for all the Southerners...
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Tuesday January 29, @05:02PM
Why, bless your soul, I think we have a grumpy goose in the house. Who needs a big hug?!?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @04:42PM (1 child)
Sounds like a mini boss in a jrpg.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 29, @05:00PM
I would be more concerned if a Polar Vortex Bares All. Without clothing it would succumb to exposure.
