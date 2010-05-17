from the track-me-not dept.
Mozilla security policy cracks down on creepy web trackers, holds supercookies over fire
The Mozilla Foundation has announced its intent to reduce the ability of websites and other online services to track users of its Firefox browser around the internet.
At this stage, Moz's actions are baby steps. In support of its decision in late 2018 to reduce the amount of tracking it permits, the organisation has now published a tracking policy to tell people what it will block.
Moz said the focus of the policy is to bring the curtain down on tracking techniques that "cannot be meaningfully understood or controlled by users".
Notoriously intrusive tracking techniques allow users to be followed and profiled around the web. Facebook planting trackers wherever a site has a "Like" button is a good example. A user without a Facebook account can still be tracked as a unique individual as they visit different news sites. Mozilla's policy said these "stateful identifiers are often used by third parties to associate browsing across multiple websites with the same user and to build profiles of those users, in violation of the user's expectation". So, out they go.
Of course, that's not the only technique used for cross-site tracking. As detailed in Mozilla's policy, some sites "decorate" URLs with user identifiers to make the user identity available to other websites. Firefox isn't yet ready to block that kind of behaviour, but Mozilla said: "We may apply additional restrictions to the third parties engaged in this type of tracking in future."
Sites will be able to use URL parameters for activities such as advertisement conversion tracking, the policy said, so long as that isn't abused to identify individuals.
Mozilla has also flagged browser fingerprinting (tagging an individual by the fonts they have installed is the most familiar example) and supercookies for future removal.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @09:31PM
It would be nice with an internet sherif around town, but I don't know if Moz will be any good at it. Whatever, it's better than the last one.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday January 29, @09:34PM (3 children)
Those Facebook like buttons are really offensive.
I don't have, never had, and will never have a Facebook account. Why should Facebook know anything about me at all?
If you were ever in a photo that ended up on Facebook, and someone tagged your name with the photo, then you can bet all photos, at least on Facebook, that have your face will be associated with you -- even if you've never had a Facebook account.
Obviously just blocking all domain names and IP addresses of FB is not enough to keep them from invading the privacy of non-account holders.
Sort of like those email greeting cards that lure gullible friends into giving them YOUR email address. Next . . . phone number.
Too bad those Facebook like buttons cannot be filtered out at a higher level on every web site you visit. Along with all other social media "like" buttons.
Maybe when anyone publishes a web page, especially news, and it has a bunch of social media "like" buttons, there should be a massive dislike campaign to get people to stop doing that!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @09:44PM
The campaign will be placing millions of "dislike" buttons on every website in the world and extracting names of the voters.
Then the people will demand an even larger campaign to get rid of the first one...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 29, @09:44PM
i rememebr when cross-domain scripting was a bad thing. too bad money changes everything.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday January 29, @09:46PM
It wouldn't be so bad if the buttons were passive, and only sent the page to a logged-in user's social media account.
Alas, greed trumps privacy every time.
