AMD Financial Results; Released from Wafer Supply Agreement with Global Foundries for 7nm and Beyond

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 30, @05:29AM
from the bet-AMD-is-feeling-a-bit-more-chipper dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jan. 29, 2019 - AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced revenue for fiscal year 2018 of $6.48 billion, operating income of $451 million, net income of $337 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.32. On a non-GAAP (1) basis, operating income was $633 million, net income was $514 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.46.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company reported revenue of $1.42 billion, operating income of $28 million, net income of $38 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.04. On a non-GAAP (1) basis, operating income was $109 million, net income was $87 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.08.

[...] Today AMD announced it entered into a seventh amendment to its wafer supply agreement with
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GF). GF continues to be a long-term strategic partner to AMD for the 12nm
node and above and the amendment establishes purchase commitments and pricing at 12 nm and above
for the years 2019 through 2021. The amendment provides AMD full flexibility for wafer purchases from
any foundry at the 7nm node and beyond without any one-time payments or royalties.

http://ir.amd.com/static-files/a69f5450-a053-498f-b77d-e3f3ca25f0e9 (pdf)

Original Submission


