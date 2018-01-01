Stories
Here's How to See Black Panther for Free During Black History Month

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday January 30, @07:01AM   Printer-friendly
martyb writes:

Here's how to see Black Panther for free during Black History Month:

Ready to go back to Wakanda? Marvel's billion-dollar blockbuster Black Panther came out in 2018, but now that it's up for the Academy Award for best picture, it might be time to watch it again.

The film will be rereleased in theaters for one week at 250 participating AMC theaters, Marvel Studios said Monday, and it's free. Interested moviegoers had better book now. A waiting list will be started once showings fill up. Screenings start Feb. 1.

Popcorn not included.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 30, @07:12AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 30, @07:12AM (#793928)

    Again? It was such a waste of time I want hours of my life back. And I think I'll need facepalm insurance in the future.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 30, @07:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 30, @07:15AM (#793930)

    Step 1. Pirate or stream the movie.

