Ready to go back to Wakanda? Marvel's billion-dollar blockbuster Black Panther came out in 2018, but now that it's up for the Academy Award for best picture, it might be time to watch it again.

The film will be rereleased in theaters for one week at 250 participating AMC theaters, Marvel Studios said Monday, and it's free. Interested moviegoers had better book now. A waiting list will be started once showings fill up. Screenings start Feb. 1.