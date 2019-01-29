Stories
PG&E Files for Bankruptcy. Here’s Why That Could Mean Bigger Electricity Bills

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday January 30, @02:41PM   Printer-friendly
PG&E Corp., which owns California's largest electric utility, filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in anticipation of huge legal claims, starting an unpredictable process that could take years to resolve and is likely to result in higher energy bills for the millions of Californians who depend on Pacific Gas & Electric for power.

PG&E said a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which allows the company to continue operating while it comes up with a plan to pay its debts, was the only way to deal with billions of dollars in potential liabilities from a series of deadly wildfires, many of which were sparked by the company's power grid infrastructure.

"Through this process, we will prioritize what matters most to our customers and the communities we serve — safety and reliability," interim Chief Executive John R. Simon said in a statement. "We believe that this process will make sure that we have sufficient liquidity to serve our customers and support our operations and obligations."

Energy experts say PG&E's rates probably will increase when the utility emerges from Chapter 11 protection because bankruptcy inevitably makes it more expensive for a company to borrow money and creates large legal and other bankruptcy-related costs. The utility passes such expenses along to its customers.

"It's almost impossible to see a way out of this that doesn't have some short-term cost increases," Ralph Cavanagh, co-director of the energy program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a recent interview.

  • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday January 30, @03:00PM

    by PiMuNu (3823) on Wednesday January 30, @03:00PM (#794062)

    It turns out that if a private company responsible for infrastructure goes bankrupt (maybe because they took profit instead of investing in said infrastructure), everyone else ends up paying. Will share holders pay back some of their dividends?

