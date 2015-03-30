Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Vandals Damage Joshua Tree National Park During Government Shutdown

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 30, @08:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the blame-it-on-the-guy-with-a-blue-ox? dept.
News

takyon writes:

Joshua Tree national park 'may take 300 years to recover' from shutdown

The former superintendent of Joshua Tree national park has said it could take hundreds of years to recover from damage caused by visitors during the longest-ever government shutdown.

"What's happened to our park in the last 34 days is irreparable for the next 200 to 300 years," Curt Sauer said at a rally over the weekend, according to a report from the Desert Sun. Sauer retired in 2010 after running the park for seven years.

The park reopened Monday after the record 35-day shutdown, and park workers returned to a state of chaos, including damaged trees, graffiti and ruined trails. The reduced ranger supervision during the shutdown saw increased vandalism at the park, causing officials to announce on 8 January that Joshua Tree would temporarily close. It was announced a day later that officials were able to use recreation fee revenue to avoid the closure.

"While the vast majority of those who visit Joshua Tree do so in a responsible manner, there have been incidents of new roads being created by motorists and the destruction of Joshua trees in recent days that have precipitated the closure," said park spokesman George Land in the news release.

Joshua Tree National Park.

Related: Cost to Enter National Parks Will More Than Double

Original Submission


«  The 5G Protocol May Still Be Vulnerable to IMSI Catchers

Related Stories

Cost to Enter National Parks Will More Than Double 34 comments

Cost to Enter National Parks Will More Than Double, As Land Around Them Gets Leased for Oil and Gas

Phoenix666 writes:

The current Republican president and his Secretary of the Interior have a different view of things. They are cutting the budget of the National Park Service and significantly increasing the fees to get in.

"The infrastructure of our national parks is aging and in need of renovation and restoration," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. "Targeted fee increases at some of our most-visited parks will help ensure that they are protected and preserved in perpetuity and that visitors enjoy a world-class experience that mirrors the amazing destinations they are visiting."

But then according to AP,
"While the national parks counted 292 million visitors in 2014, those visitors tend to be older and whiter than the U.S. population overall." Sounds like people who voted for the president, and if you are over 62 it's free (albeit with a lifetime pass that just increased in price) so the boomer base is protected.

But wait, there's more; in accordance with the President's executive order "promoting energy independence and economic growth, "they have started leasing land around National Parks (they are not allowed to in the parks) to today's Robber Barons for oil and gas development.

Oh well. National Monuments are better anyway.

Vandals Damage Joshua Tree National Park During Government Shutdown | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday January 30, @08:39PM (2 children)

    by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday January 30, @08:39PM (#794235)

    For those of you who might be missing the context, JTNP is in the middle of nowhere. It's a piece of a much larger desert.
    Bothering to drive miles into that specific protected part of the desert to damage things is quite a remarkable level of stupid.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by krishnoid on Wednesday January 30, @08:44PM

      by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday January 30, @08:44PM (#794239)

      "A remarkable level of stupid" captures the current state of affairs pretty well.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 30, @08:51PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 30, @08:51PM (#794240)

      Joshua trees inside the national park in southern California

      Sounds like a wall may have helped...

      Stories of destruction that came out of Joshua Tree during the shutdown were devastating.

      “There are about a dozen instances of extensive vehicle traffic off roads and in some cases into wilderness,” David Smith, the current Joshua Tree national park superintendent, told National Parks Traveler after announcing the need to close. “We have two new roads that were created inside the park. We had destruction of government property with the cutting of chains and locks for people to access campgrounds. We’ve never seen this level of out-of-bounds camping. Everyday use area was occupied every evening.”

      “Joshua trees were actually cut down in order to make new roads,” he added.

        So someone drove around in the desert and cut some chains/locks? Who cares? Cutting down some trees sucks though.

(1)