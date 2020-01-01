Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Future of Space-Based Astronomy May Depend on Two Large Ground-Based Telescopes

posted by martyb on Wednesday January 30, @10:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the BIG-eyes-on-the-sky dept.
Science

takyon writes:

The James Webb Space Telescope may only last 5-10 years, and its successor (LUVOIR) may not be launched until the mid-2030s or later. Extremely large ground telescopes could fill in the gaps for astronomers:

A solution to [the] future space telescope gap may come from the ground. A new generation of what are known as extremely large telescopes, or ELTs, are under development and expected to enter service in the 2020s. With mirrors of between 25 and 40 meters in diameter, they're far larger than anything foreseen for space for decades. Even with the limitations of operating on the ground, like weather and atmospheric distortions, they have capabilities that will be unmatched for years.

[...] A problem for many astronomers, though, is that [Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT)] and [Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT)] are being developed not by government agencies but by consortia of universities and nonprofit organizations. Astronomers who are not part of the consortia won't be able to use them.

That's why, at the AAS meeting, there was a concerted push for what's called the U.S. ELT Program, a proposal to provide those two observatories with federal funding in exchange for open access to any American astronomer, just like NASA-operated space telescopes. A specific proposal for the program called for a combined $1 billion in National Science Foundation funding for GMT and TMT, in exchange for 25 percent of the observing time on each.

[...] The two observatories say they would be willing to give up a share of their observing time to the broader astronomical community in exchange for the financial support and stability the NSF would provide. "Their financial support will be very helpful for staying on schedule and meeting our overall plan," said Pat McCarthy, vice president of GMT. "There's a real advantage to knowing that the entire U.S. community is behind us."

[...] ELT advocates have no problem with NASA jumping on board. "We would welcome NASA investment in our giant machines," said Silva when asked at an AAS session about the space agency contributing to the U.S. ELT Program. But, he added, no one from NASA could comment on the idea. Thanks to the shutdown, no one from NASA could attend.

Original Submission


«  Vandals Damage Joshua Tree National Park During Government Shutdown
The Future of Space-Based Astronomy May Depend on Two Large Ground-Based Telescopes | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 30, @10:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 30, @10:25PM (#794262)

    Isn't astronomy space-based by definition ?

(1)