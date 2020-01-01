A solution to [the] future space telescope gap may come from the ground. A new generation of what are known as extremely large telescopes, or ELTs, are under development and expected to enter service in the 2020s. With mirrors of between 25 and 40 meters in diameter, they're far larger than anything foreseen for space for decades. Even with the limitations of operating on the ground, like weather and atmospheric distortions, they have capabilities that will be unmatched for years.

[...] A problem for many astronomers, though, is that [Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT)] and [Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT)] are being developed not by government agencies but by consortia of universities and nonprofit organizations. Astronomers who are not part of the consortia won't be able to use them.

That's why, at the AAS meeting, there was a concerted push for what's called the U.S. ELT Program, a proposal to provide those two observatories with federal funding in exchange for open access to any American astronomer, just like NASA-operated space telescopes. A specific proposal for the program called for a combined $1 billion in National Science Foundation funding for GMT and TMT, in exchange for 25 percent of the observing time on each.

[...] The two observatories say they would be willing to give up a share of their observing time to the broader astronomical community in exchange for the financial support and stability the NSF would provide. "Their financial support will be very helpful for staying on schedule and meeting our overall plan," said Pat McCarthy, vice president of GMT. "There's a real advantage to knowing that the entire U.S. community is behind us."

[...] ELT advocates have no problem with NASA jumping on board. "We would welcome NASA investment in our giant machines," said Silva when asked at an AAS session about the space agency contributing to the U.S. ELT Program. But, he added, no one from NASA could comment on the idea. Thanks to the shutdown, no one from NASA could attend.