After the Australian senate forced an extension to the MyHealthRecord opt out hundreds of thousands of Australians have contacted the digital health agency to opt out of the new controversial online health database. With one day left privacy advocates are advising everyday people to opt out of having an online health record created before one is automatically created for them and their existing Medicare data is sucked in.
It's an expensive honeypot waiting to be pilfered.
