Over the past year or so, I have had an alarmingly high number of USB flash drives fail into "read only" mode. Something like six or more. These varied from cheap Chinese eBay stuff to name brands pretty much equally. So, I got to thinking: How many have failed on me over the last decade or so. Practically none that I can recall. What has changed in manufacture or design that might account for this or is it just coincidental.
I did a search using Startpage, and Duck Duck Go, and didn't find anything that might validate my observations. Please tell me, am I imagining this or is it a real phenomenon? Have any of you noticed increased failure rates of USB flash drives.
There is a motivation to try to get users to migrate from external storage to the cloud. I'm not comfortable with that. I'm strictly VFR. No clouds, low, and slow.
Thanks for any insights you might choose to offer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @02:49AM
I have an old misbehaving external hd I am in the process of salvaging some files from. A couple of times now I have had to wipe and reformat a drive (both normal and usb) that I copied files to from there. The newer drives failed by becoming "read only".
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @02:55AM
Need more information --- are these new USB drives, or old ones? If they are old ones, maybe a flaw that only reveals itself after many years?