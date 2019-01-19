from the alcohol-as-a-parasite dept.
Binge and heavy drinking may trigger a long-lasting genetic change, resulting in an even greater craving for alcohol, according to a Rutgers-led study in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research.
"We found that people who drink heavily may be changing their DNA in a way that makes them crave alcohol even more," said Distinguished Professor Dipak K. Sarkar, senior author of the study and director of the Endocrine Program in the Department of Animal Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "This may help explain why alcoholism is such a powerful addiction, and may one day contribute to new ways to treat alcoholism or help prevent at-risk people from becoming addicted."
In 2016, more than 3 million people died from the harmful use of alcohol, according a World Health Organization report. That is 5 percent of all global deaths. More than three-quarters of alcohol-caused deaths were among men. The harmful use of alcohol also caused 5.1 percent of the worldwide toll of disease and injuries.
(Score: 2) by gringer on Thursday January 31, @07:31AM
For those wondering how alcohol changes DNA, it doesn't.
... at least not in this case.
... or at least not in the traditional way that people think of when they think about DNA being changed.
The change is in the methylation of DNA, a bit like giving DNA an armour upgrade, which is a well-established mechanism for adapting to intermediate-term environmental effects. Methylation is known to modify the expression of genes (i.e. how often they create stuff), but we don't know enough about how it works to be able to predict in a particular case whether methylation will increase or decrease gene expression. In this particular case, the researchers found that methylation of the PER2 and POMC genes reduced their expression.