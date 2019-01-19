Stories
Newborn Babies Have Inbuilt Ability to Pick Out Words

posted by mrpg on Thursday January 31, @08:55AM
from the natural-born-speakers dept.
Newborn babies are born with the innate skills needed to pick out words from language, a new study published in Developmental Science reveals.

Before infants can learn words, they must identify those words in continuous speech. Yet, the speech signal lacks obvious boundary markers, which poses a potential problem for language acquisition.

[...] The researchers discovered two mechanisms in three-day-old infants, which give them the skills to pick out words in a stream of sounds.

The first mechanism is known as prosody, the melody of language, allow us to recognise when a word starts and stops.

The second is called the statistics of language, which describes how we compute the frequency of when sounds in a word come together.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday January 31, @09:01AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Thursday January 31, @09:01AM (#794457)

    I've found that separating your words by (sorry about this) "finishing", "speaking", "one", "word", "before", "starting", "to", "speak", "the", "next", albeit incovenient and very stilted, improves comprehension when speaking to a non-native English speaker, or speech recognition software for that matter.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @09:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @09:23AM (#794459)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baby_talk [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday January 31, @09:24AM (2 children)

    by aristarchus (2645) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 31, @09:24AM (#794460) Journal

    Everyone realizes that this means that Noam Chomsy was right, about this and many other things.

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday January 31, @10:03AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 31, @10:03AM (#794466) Homepage Journal

    So I was giving my speech, beautiful speech about China. Very powerful. And we have the "oh, wah wah wah." That's right, some idiot had brought her baby. And I said, don’t worry about that baby, I love babies, I hear that baby crying, I like it. What a baby, what a beautiful baby. Don’t worry, the mom’s running around, don’t worry about it, It’s young and beautiful and healthy, that’s what we want. And I got back to China, back to the devaluation.

    She didn't get the hint. Can you believe it? I was talking about the devaluation, I gave the shout out to the baby. Big big hint. But she didn't get it. So I said, actually, I was only kidding. I said, you can get the baby out of here. And I think she really believed me, that I love having a baby crying while I’m speaking.

