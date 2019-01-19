from the natural-born-speakers dept.
Newborn babies are born with the innate skills needed to pick out words from language, a new study published in Developmental Science reveals.
Before infants can learn words, they must identify those words in continuous speech. Yet, the speech signal lacks obvious boundary markers, which poses a potential problem for language acquisition.
[...] The researchers discovered two mechanisms in three-day-old infants, which give them the skills to pick out words in a stream of sounds.
The first mechanism is known as prosody, the melody of language, allow us to recognise when a word starts and stops.
The second is called the statistics of language, which describes how we compute the frequency of when sounds in a word come together.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday January 31, @09:01AM
I've found that separating your words by (sorry about this) "finishing", "speaking", "one", "word", "before", "starting", "to", "speak", "the", "next", albeit incovenient and very stilted, improves comprehension when speaking to a non-native English speaker, or speech recognition software for that matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @09:23AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baby_talk [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday January 31, @09:24AM (2 children)
Everyone realizes that this means that Noam Chomsy was right, about this and many other things.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @09:28AM
He certainly was. If you have some spare time and access to one of these platforms, I would suggest http://requiemfortheamericandream.com/watch/ [requiemfortheamericandream.com]
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Thursday January 31, @09:31AM
But not how to spell his name, apparently.
