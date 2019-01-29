from the you-should-be-in-pictures dept.
IBM hopes 1 million faces will help fight bias in facial recognition
IBM thinks the data being used to train facial recognition systems isn't diverse enough.
The tech giant released a trove of data containing 1 million images of faces taken from a Flickr dataset with 100 million photos and videos.
The images are annotated with tags related to features including craniofacial measurements, facial symmetry, age and gender.
Researchers at the company hope that these specific details will help developers train their artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition systems to identify faces more fairly and accurately.
And then the police adopted the new facial recognition algorithms and everyone lived happily ever after.
IBM blog post. Also at TechCrunch and VentureBeat.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 31, @03:32PM (1 child)
If you just leave us old white dudes out of your database, I don't think many of us will complain. We're not really into that diversity thing anyway.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 31, @03:56PM
That's not very politically correct.
It could be rephrased better . . .
1. I offer the suggestion to improve your database and make it more inclusive by excluding old white dudes from your database.
2. Old white dudes are definitely into diversity! As long as only old white dudes are included.
Does't that sound better? I have found that it is usually possible to trade logic and internal self consistency in exchange for political correctness.
ALL LIABILITY IS EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED FOR PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH THAT RESULTS FROM READING THE SOURCE CODE.
(Score: 2) by physicsmajor on Thursday January 31, @03:52PM
The problem with racial bias in machine/Deep learning isn't inherent to the training images. Even if you have completely unbiased training images, the issue is that the real life associations - specifically crime, etc. - ARE racially biased, and not subtly. These are what you then have to train the network to recognize. And you have to use real world data there, if you try to force it to be racially equivalent you are forcing the model way out of reality.
It's best to think about these algorithms like a teenager doing homework. They'll take any opportunity to cheat or make a shortcut. Turns out it's easier to see general color than more subtle features, so nobody should be surprised when they turn out 'racist.'
Posting as AC because a chunk of you won't believe reality, but seriously just Google homicide rates by race. Hugely disproportionate. Anything you try to train on this or the majority of similar crime statistics will turn out with bias, until or unless the reality (gang banging, etc.) changes. But it's much easier and gets more viewers by shrieking that the algorithms are racist.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday January 31, @04:05PM
I originally thought the title was "Diversity in feces."
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh