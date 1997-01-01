from the three-hots-and-a-cot dept.
Jail is not top of most people's bucket list of places to visit, but for some it is becoming increasingly attractive. I had heard anecdotal stories of homeless in the UK committing petty crimes in the hope of being given a warm bed and a meal, but in Japan it seems that the elderly are taking things to a whole new level:
Japan is in the grip of an elderly crime wave - the proportion of crimes committed by people over the age of 65 has been steadily increasing for 20 years. The BBC's Ed Butler asks why.
At a halfway house in Hiroshima - for criminals who are being released from jail back into the community - 69-year-old Toshio Takata tells me he broke the law because he was poor. He wanted somewhere to live free of charge, even if it was behind bars.
"I reached pension age and then I ran out of money. So it occurred to me - perhaps I could live for free if I lived in jail," he says.
"So I took a bicycle and rode it to the police station and told the guy there: 'Look, I took this.'"
The plan worked. This was Toshio's first offence, committed when he was 62, but Japanese courts treat petty theft seriously, so it was enough to get him a one-year sentence.
Small, slender, and with a tendency to giggle, Toshio looks nothing like a habitual criminal, much less someone who'd threaten women with knives. But after he was released from his first sentence, that's exactly what he did.
"I went to a park and just threatened them. I wasn't intending to do any harm. I just showed the knife to them hoping one of them would call the police. One did."
Altogether, Toshio has spent half of the last eight years in jail.
I ask him if he likes being in prison, and he points out an additional financial upside - his pension continues to be paid even while he's inside.
"It's not that I like it but I can stay there for free," he says. "And when I get out I have saved some money. So it is not that painful."
Toshio represents a striking trend in Japanese crime. In a remarkably law-abiding society, a rapidly growing proportion of crimes is carried about by over-65s. In 1997 this age group accounted for about one in 20 convictions but 20 years later the figure had grown to more than one in five - a rate that far outstrips the growth of the over-65s as a proportion of the population (though they now make up more than a quarter of the total).
To my mind, there is something wrong with the way we take care of the elderly or those who are significantly poorer than the average when their most attractive option is jail.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @06:26PM (4 children)
When you coddle criminals and make prisons too comfortable. Increase the chance of rape, starvation and disease and I GUARANTEE this will cease to be a problem. Japan should look to the US' private prison model as a guideline for how to implement this.
(Score: 0, Troll) by bob_super on Thursday January 31, @06:41PM (2 children)
The other solution is to remind them that criminals over 70 are irredeemable, and a social threat, and therefore should automatically get the death penalty.
That would stop the problem right there (except for the tiny minority who needs help with suicide, obviously).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @06:46PM (1 child)
And then they can starve on the streets of big cities everywhere, which is the only reason they're doing any little thing they can to get a safe place to sleep when they're broke because they can't work and can't afford to support themselves on pensions that never had a chance of keeping pace with the cost of living in japan.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday January 31, @06:58PM
I'm pretty sure that the answer to that problem is not to keep the judicial and prison systems more attractive than the street.
How about some actual help for the (near-)homeless elderly ?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @06:44PM
I say we toss you in first, get that insider info to let us know how to be most inhumane! Then we'll do the exact opposite and create a better society. Back to the dungeons Vlad.
Good fish?
Good fish?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday January 31, @06:46PM (1 child)
Public perception built around Jack Nicholson's performance in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" not withstanding, government services for the mentally ill and infirm have been steadily and rapidly declining over the last several decades - leaving four basic options for these people:
1. Impose upon family/friends to keep them. Not always an option, and not at all optimal calling upon random otherwise productive members of the community to become impromptu full-time mental healthcare workers.
2. Circulate them through the court/jail systems. Again, terribly inefficient to clog the courts with these cases, and jail time rarely brings about positive change in their futures - leading to more need for services.
3. Street life. In many ways more challenging than holding down a job and paying rent, often cycles with option 2.
4. Hurry up and die, already, won't you? The only logical outcome of government cutbacks in services for those who can't participate in mainstream society without support.
I suppose if you're of pension (i.e. unemployable) age and haven't saved enough money to afford to live, that puts you in the same boat as younger people who can't stay employed for whatever reason.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, @06:57PM
The problem is fake inflation numbers, making the pensions worth a third of what they were supposed to be worth.