from the getting-a-start dept.
The Department of Homeland Security announced a rule change Wednesday that will transform the lottery that decides who gets the 85,000 H-1B visas granted to for-profit companies every year.
Previously, an initial lottery granted 20,000 visas only to those holding advanced degrees granted by U.S. institutions — master’s degrees or doctorates — and then a general lottery granted 65,000 visas to all qualified applicants.
The Department of Homeland Security switched the order of these lotteries, it said in a notice of the final rule change, which will bolster the odds for highly educated foreign nationals. The change reduces the likelihood that people with just a bachelor’s degree will win in the general lottery, said Lisa Spiegel, an attorney at Duane Morris in San Francisco and head of the firm’s immigration group.
The program shift could hurt technology staffing companies, also known as outsourcers, who have a reputation for flooding the lottery with applications. Three Indian firms — Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro — often account for a majority of the H-1B applications, an analysis of government data shows.
LINK:
https://www.sfchronicle.com/business/article/H-1B-visa-lottery-changing-to-favor-those-with-13574410.php
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 01, @01:19AM (1 child)
If the official goal of H1-B is to allow highly qualified people in, then that makes sense.
Given my experience of grad school, I'm guessing that means the overwhelming of H1-Bs will go to Indians and Chinese nationals, plus a few Europeans. Probably not an accident, but not a big change either.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @01:28AM
I've seen some 'Master of Deceit' diplomas from Unis in Bangalore.
Could be good addition to our sale and customer support dept, bring some on H1B.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @01:29AM
Is their a degree higher than PhD because the H1B PhDs I’ve met barely meet the Masters criteria.