posted by martyb on Friday February 01, @04:15AM
from the Walking-Dead dept.
Between 2008 and 2017, drivers struck and killed 49,340 people who were walking on streets all across the United States. That’s more than 13 people per day, or one person every hour and 46 minutes. It’s the equivalent of a jumbo jet full of people crashing—with no survivors—every single month.
Florida has 8 of the most lethal metropolitan areas in the top 10. Going to visit the Mouse? Don't say you haven't been warned.
Full disclosure, I live in the #1 most dangerous area of the state and have learned to be careful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @04:22AM
Many places in FL are spread out, forcing you to use a vehicle instead of walking. Sidewalks may be non-existent.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Friday February 01, @04:29AM
I have driven in every state on the East Coast(except Rhode Island) plus a few more ...
Drivers in Florida are the absolute worst.
Why?
- Seniors who are too old to drive
- Tourists who
- - - Don't know where they are and fly across 4 lanes of traffic at the last minute
- - - Are from foreign countries
- - - Are from areas that are not familiar with heavy traffic
- Florida still allows hand held cell phone use... even for teen drivers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @04:34AM
Florida is the Belgium of the USA.