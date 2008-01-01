Between 2008 and 2017, drivers struck and killed 49,340 people who were walking on streets all across the United States. That’s more than 13 people per day, or one person every hour and 46 minutes. It’s the equivalent of a jumbo jet full of people crashing—with no survivors—every single month. https://smartgrowthamerica.org/dangerous-by-design/

Florida has 8 of the most lethal metropolitan areas in the top 10. Going to visit the Mouse? Don't say you haven't been warned.

Full disclosure, I live in the #1 most dangerous area of the state and have learned to be careful.