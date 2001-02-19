19/02/01/0014213 story
posted by martyb on Friday February 01, @10:46AM
from the beware-the-drop-bears dept.
from the beware-the-drop-bears dept.
Australia is a very friendly place. Mostly. It's so friendly people send email to trees. Yes, you read that correctly. Email. To trees. "Dear Nettle, I just moved in three months ago and I'm very glad that I can talk to you through this system. I live in the first floor and I can actually see you through my window!" is an example of the mail sent to various trees around the place. Along with notes of love people send ponderous queries in like "would you consider your fingers to be your branches or your roots?". No word on whether or not any of the trees have replied.
No doubt the Labor government will bemoan the lack of NBN (National Broadband Network) access for the trees as the reason why they don't reply.
People Send Email to Trees in Australia | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @10:54AM
Who is writing emails to trees? Children and drunk/stoned people I hope.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday February 01, @11:23AM
I talk to the trees
But they don't listen to me
I talk to the stars
But they never hear me
The breeze hasn't time
To stop and hear what I say
I talk to them all in vain
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday February 01, @11:23AM (1 child)
Do they print them out and keep in them in a binder? Or would that be considered cruel and tree-cide (or whatever that word would be).
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 01, @11:23AM
I suppose it also has implications for the paperless office: do trees have to work from home?
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 01, @11:23AM
Nobody here but us trees!