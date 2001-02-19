Stories
People Send Email to Trees in Australia

posted by martyb on Friday February 01, @10:46AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Australia is a very friendly place. Mostly. It's so friendly people send email to trees. Yes, you read that correctly. Email. To trees. "Dear Nettle, I just moved in three months ago and I'm very glad that I can talk to you through this system. I live in the first floor and I can actually see you through my window!" is an example of the mail sent to various trees around the place. Along with notes of love people send ponderous queries in like "would you consider your fingers to be your branches or your roots?". No word on whether or not any of the trees have replied.

No doubt the Labor government will bemoan the lack of NBN (National Broadband Network) access for the trees as the reason why they don't reply.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @10:54AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @10:54AM (#794965)

    Who is writing emails to trees? Children and drunk/stoned people I hope.

  • (Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday February 01, @11:23AM

    by AthanasiusKircher (5291) on Friday February 01, @11:23AM (#794969) Journal

    I talk to the trees
    But they don't listen to me
    I talk to the stars
    But they never hear me

    The breeze hasn't time
    To stop and hear what I say
    I talk to them all in vain

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Friday February 01, @11:23AM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Friday February 01, @11:23AM (#794970)

    Do they print them out and keep in them in a binder? Or would that be considered cruel and tree-cide (or whatever that word would be).

    • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 01, @11:23AM

      by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 01, @11:23AM (#794973)

      I suppose it also has implications for the paperless office: do trees have to work from home?

  • (Score: 2) by kazzie on Friday February 01, @11:23AM

    by kazzie (5309) Subscriber Badge on Friday February 01, @11:23AM (#794971)

    Nobody here but us trees!

