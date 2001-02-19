Australia is a very friendly place. Mostly. It's so friendly people send email to trees. Yes, you read that correctly. Email. To trees. "Dear Nettle, I just moved in three months ago and I'm very glad that I can talk to you through this system. I live in the first floor and I can actually see you through my window!" is an example of the mail sent to various trees around the place. Along with notes of love people send ponderous queries in like "would you consider your fingers to be your branches or your roots?". No word on whether or not any of the trees have replied.

No doubt the Labor government will bemoan the lack of NBN (National Broadband Network) access for the trees as the reason why they don't reply.