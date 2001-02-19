Stories
Telstra Outsources 1500 to India after Whining about Shallow Local IT Talent Pool

posted by martyb on Friday February 01, @07:32AM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

The largest telecommunications company in Australia, Telstra, has outsourced 1500 jobs to India. It previously outsourced its directories division in 2006, while complaining about the lack of programmers available in Australia saying that only 1200 new software engineers have become available in the workforce in the last 12 months compared to 44,000 in India. This move is the latest in a series to offshore IT work to India.

How long until all of the IT in Telstra is moved to India?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:42AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:42AM (#794927)

    Either Telstra is really full of it (plausible), or they don't know how to hire. We're still picking up decent developers at $work. Then again, this place is a helluva lot nicer place to work than Telstra =)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:44AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:44AM (#794929)

    They probably eat curry now. I'd rather eat dragon meat!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:50AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:50AM (#794932)

      Dovahkiin?

