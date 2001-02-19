19/02/01/008251 story
posted by martyb on Friday February 01, @07:32AM
from the Save-money-by-outsourcing-101 dept.
The largest telecommunications company in Australia, Telstra, has outsourced 1500 jobs to India. It previously outsourced its directories division in 2006, while complaining about the lack of programmers available in Australia saying that only 1200 new software engineers have become available in the workforce in the last 12 months compared to 44,000 in India. This move is the latest in a series to offshore IT work to India.
How long until all of the IT in Telstra is moved to India?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:42AM
Either Telstra is really full of it (plausible), or they don't know how to hire. We're still picking up decent developers at $work. Then again, this place is a helluva lot nicer place to work than Telstra =)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:44AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @07:50AM
