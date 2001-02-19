The largest telecommunications company in Australia, Telstra, has outsourced 1500 jobs to India. It previously outsourced its directories division in 2006, while complaining about the lack of programmers available in Australia saying that only 1200 new software engineers have become available in the workforce in the last 12 months compared to 44,000 in India. This move is the latest in a series to offshore IT work to India.

How long until all of the IT in Telstra is moved to India?