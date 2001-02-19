One of the first tragedies to strike rock 'n' roll took place 60 years ago, when a plane carrying three of the genre's biggest stars crashed into an icy field north of Clear Lake, Iowa.

Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, along with pilot Roger Peterson, died Feb. 3, 1959, following a Winter Dance Party tour stop at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

[...] Some called it the tour from hell, with routing that zig-zagged from Wisconsin to Minnesota to Iowa and back again to Minnesota. Tour buses, traveling 300-plus miles on a given night through the frozen rural Midwest, broke down often, leaving the musicians sick and frostbitten.