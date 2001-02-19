Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

60 Years Since Buddy Holly Plane Crash

posted by cmn32480 on Friday February 01, @08:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the day-the-music-died dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://usatoday.com/story/travel/destinations/2019/02/01/buddy-holly-plane-crash-clear-lake-iowa/2742144002/

One of the first tragedies to strike rock 'n' roll took place 60 years ago, when a plane carrying three of the genre's biggest stars crashed into an icy field north of Clear Lake, Iowa.

Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, along with pilot Roger Peterson, died Feb. 3, 1959, following a Winter Dance Party tour stop at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

[...] Some called it the tour from hell, with routing that zig-zagged from Wisconsin to Minnesota to Iowa and back again to Minnesota. Tour buses, traveling 300-plus miles on a given night through the frozen rural Midwest, broke down often, leaving the musicians sick and frostbitten.

https://eu.greenbaypressgazette.com/story/entertainment/music/2019/01/25/buddy-hollys-winter-dance-party-lives-green-bay-60-years-later/2602426002/

https://siouxcityjournal.com/lifestyles/local/remembering-the-day-the-music-died-years-later/article_b3a07b51-3277-57ce-b3a1-c41e38f0b996.html

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2019/01/27/sixty-years-later-remembering-day-music-died

Original Submission


«  "Metallic Wood" Has the Strength of Titanium and the Density of Water
60 Years Since Buddy Holly Plane Crash | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @08:56PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @08:56PM (#795180)

    It is a CIA program to search out potential psychics. DO NOT THINK ABOUT WHAT LED UP TO THE CRASH!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @09:17PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @09:17PM (#795188)

    Literally who?

(1)