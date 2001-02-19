from the get-the-dentist dept.
A gigantic cavity — two-thirds the area of Manhattan and almost 1,000 feet (300 meters) tall — growing at the bottom of Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica is one of several disturbing discoveries reported in a new NASA-led study of the disintegrating glacier. The findings highlight the need for detailed observations of Antarctic glaciers' undersides in calculating how fast global sea levels will rise in response to climate change.
Researchers expected to find some gaps between ice and bedrock at Thwaites' bottom where ocean water could flow in and melt the glacier from below. The size and explosive growth rate of the newfound hole, however, surprised them. It's big enough to have contained 14 billion tons of ice, and most of that ice melted over the last three years.
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/jpl/huge-cavity-in-antarctic-glacier-signals-rapid-decay
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Friday February 01, @11:46PM (5 children)
How do I convert 1 Manhattan, which I have no clue as to it's size, to 1 Rhode Island, which again I have no clue as to it's size?
Maybe convert it to football fields or, I dunno, just tossing this out, acres or, I'm old and don't keep up with these things, maybe square miles.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday February 02, @12:01AM (1 child)
One manhattan - 59.1 km²
(Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Saturday February 02, @12:12AM
Unit error !
Please properly convert all liquid volumes to Olympic Swimming Pools.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 02, @12:07AM (2 children)
asking the important questions I see
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 02, @12:14AM (1 child)
Incomplete though, we need conversion numbers for Cosmos!
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday February 02, @12:27AM
It's about 16 Cosmo Kramers...depending on how wacky his day is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 01, @11:53PM (2 children)
Apparently sea level rise (in m) for a glacier is 0.41 meters per km^3 of melted ice: http://www.antarcticglaciers.org/glaciers-and-climate/estimating-glacier-contribution-to-sea-level-rise/ [antarcticglaciers.org]
And there is 1 Gigaton per 1.091 km^3 of ice: https://www.sealevel.info/conversion_factors.html [sealevel.info]
So 14 Gt -> 15.274 km^3 -> 6.26234 meters of sea level rise. Has the sea level risen 6 meters in the last three years?
Where is my error?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday February 02, @12:10AM
From your link.
> Fretwell et al. 2013 estimated that the Antarctic Ice Sheet comprised 27 million km3 of ice, with a sea level equivalent of ~58 m
Also
>If we took our 458.30 Gt of ice (as calculated above), then we could calculate the global sea level equivalent by: SLE = 1.27 mm
Your error is in the 410mm per km3. That's quite a few orders of magnitude off
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 02, @12:12AM
The only place 0.41 is found is near the top in the table "Table 1. Sea level equivalent (SLE) from various land ice sources. From IPCC AR5 (Vaughan et al, 2013)." which looks like .41m of sea level rise from glaciers and ice caps but not any ice sheets.
At the bottom you'll find their math for estimating the sea level rise.
I have no idea how you decided the 0.41 was m/km^3. If 361.8 Gt = 1mm then 14 gt is .038 mm rise
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday February 02, @12:34AM
"Huge Cavity "
Just fill it and put your kids through college: that's what the dentist did when i was a kid.
