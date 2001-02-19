from the fox-wisconn dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Foxconn may drop plans to build flat screens in Wisconsin
Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn may drop plans to build flat screen panels at a Wisconsin plant for which it was promised $4 billion in state and local tax dollars. But the company says it is going ahead with developing the Wisconsin property and still expects to hire up to 13,000 workers.
The plant and its expensive incentive package has been controversial from the time it was announced in 2017. It was negotiated during the tenure of former Republican Governor Scott Walker, who lost his re-election bid last year. The incentive package was one of the issues in the campaign.
[...] A top executive at Foxconn told Reuters that the company determined a US plant "can't compete" with lower-cost flat panel plants elsewhere in the world.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday February 02, @09:01AM
I heard this story too. And thought, this sounds very phoney. So I called Terry of Foxconn. Called him on the Facetime. If you didn't know. Terry is the big boss at Foxconn. What he says, goes. And he says the Factory for Wisconsin is GO GO GO!! 13,000 Jobs coming. For Robots and for people. They're not coming right away. I know so many of you want them to come quickly. So do I. So do I. It's not quick. But they're coming, and when they come it's going to be incredible. You're welcome. Now go thank Terry and thank Former Governor Walker!!!
BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!