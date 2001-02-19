Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn may drop plans to build flat screen panels at a Wisconsin plant for which it was promised $4 billion in state and local tax dollars. But the company says it is going ahead with developing the Wisconsin property and still expects to hire up to 13,000 workers.

The plant and its expensive incentive package has been controversial from the time it was announced in 2017. It was negotiated during the tenure of former Republican Governor Scott Walker, who lost his re-election bid last year. The incentive package was one of the issues in the campaign.

[...] A top executive at Foxconn told Reuters that the company determined a US plant "can't compete" with lower-cost flat panel plants elsewhere in the world.