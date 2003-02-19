from the front-row-seats dept.
Confusion and delays at Orlando airport after TSA agent falls to his death
An off-duty Transportation Security Administration officer fell to his death Saturday from a hotel balcony inside Florida's Orlando International Airport, officials said, sending confused travelers scattering past security checkpoints unscreened and causing flight delays.
There were varying descriptions about what happened. Orlando police said a man in his 40s jumped, in an apparent suicide, from the Hyatt Regency Hotel onto an atrium floor in the main terminal at about 9:30 a.m. ET.
TSA spokeswoman Jenny Burke identified the man as an off-duty TSA officer, and said he fell from one of the multilevel hotel's balconies, which overlooks an area where people line up for one of the airport's security checkpoints.
[...] Trista Eaden told Spectrum News 13, a CNN affiliate, that she was waiting in line for screening when she heard a loud bang. "Then I saw the TSA agents standing up, and all of a sudden they just told us to run, to just go through the screening," Eaden said. The TSA said that several passengers scattered past the security areas without screening. All passengers at gates 70 to 129 had to be rescreened, the airport said.
Also at the Orlando Sentinel.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 03, @03:23AM
There's really only two very simple parts to suicide counseling; often just a special kind of listening called Active Listening is all I required to bring lots of people back from the edge:
Ask leading questions on any topic at all so as to get them started talking. Listen with rapt attention then respond in such a way as to make transparently obvious that you really heard as well as took to heart what they just said.
ProTip: Don't play Eliza anymore.
Focus on their experience. If you get the sense they are in danger, come right out and ask them _directly_: "Are you feeling suicidal?" If they are, not to have to hide it anymore will be quite a lot of relief.
Ask them whether they have a plan then determine whether the means to carry out that plan as well as whether the plan would actually work were they to try it.
If all three are a go, it is of utmost importance to spend enough time with them that they are no longer suicidal. If their ideation persists, offer to accompany them to a hospital emergency room.
If that's not possible, call your Emergency Number - it's not 9-1-1 in much of the world - then request a "Welfare Check".
Quite a serious problem in the US is that Welfare Checks are always done by cops, but honestly if they won't let go of their desire to take their own lives, and they won't go to the ER, here in the US I don't know of any other options.
Please Buy Me A Coffee [soylentnews.org], I'm Out Of Grounds.