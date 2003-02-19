Stories
EU Prods Facebook, Google, Twitter In Fight Against Fake News

posted by janrinok on Sunday February 03, @04:28PM   Printer-friendly
from the small-steps dept.
Digital Liberty

realDonaldTrump writes:

"The European Commission has received initial reports by Google, Facebook and Twitter on their efforts to fight fake news and offered the trio a pat on the back and an exhortation to work harder — or else." forbes.com/sites/jillgoldsmith/2019/01/29/eu-prods-facebook-google-twitter-in-fight-against-fake-news/

The three Internet giants along with browser company Mozilla and trade associations representing the advertising industry signed a Code of Practice on Disinformation last fall agreeing to take measures against fake news as a crucial European election cycle gets underway.

"There has been some progress, notably in removing fake accounts and limiting the visibility of sites that promote disinformation. However, additional action is needed to ensure full transparency of political ads by the start of the campaign for the European elections in all EU Member States," the organization said in a statement.

Monthly reports will follow from February through May. In a year, at the end of 2019, the Commission will conduct a comprehensive assessment and "should the results prove unsatisfactory ... may propose further actions, including of a regulatory nature."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @05:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @05:04PM (#795707)

    Nothing but Official Approved Propaganda will be delivered to the citizens via your platforms, lackey dogs. Or else.

