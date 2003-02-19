The three Internet giants along with browser company Mozilla and trade associations representing the advertising industry signed a Code of Practice on Disinformation last fall agreeing to take measures against fake news as a crucial European election cycle gets underway.

"There has been some progress, notably in removing fake accounts and limiting the visibility of sites that promote disinformation. However, additional action is needed to ensure full transparency of political ads by the start of the campaign for the European elections in all EU Member States," the organization said in a statement.

Monthly reports will follow from February through May. In a year, at the end of 2019, the Commission will conduct a comprehensive assessment and "should the results prove unsatisfactory ... may propose further actions, including of a regulatory nature."