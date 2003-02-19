The body of a Korean man who died in Mexico has been returned to his family ― without his brain, stomach and heart.

Mexican authorities claim that the man, 35, surnamed Kim, died of natural causes despite a scuffle with other people just before his death. His widow fears that someone is trying to cover up the truth.

[...] According to the widow, Kim and other men were engaged in a fight at a Monterrey karaoke on Jan. 3, which was filmed by surveillance cameras there. In a few minutes, Kim passed out and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"More than a week later, I received the autopsy result that says 'no external injuries.' I was dumbfounded," she wrote on the Cheong Wa Dae website.

[...] She said Mexican police are not investigating the case because Kim died ― on paper ― of natural causes.