Korean Man who Died in Mexico Returned -- Missing Organs

Sunday February 03, @06:49PM
realDonaldTrump writes:

Korean Man who Died in Mexico Returned -- Missing Organs:

The body of a Korean man who died in Mexico has been returned to his family ― without his brain, stomach and heart.

Mexican authorities claim that the man, 35, surnamed Kim, died of natural causes despite a scuffle with other people just before his death. His widow fears that someone is trying to cover up the truth.

[...] According to the widow, Kim and other men were engaged in a fight at a Monterrey karaoke on Jan. 3, which was filmed by surveillance cameras there. In a few minutes, Kim passed out and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"More than a week later, I received the autopsy result that says 'no external injuries.' I was dumbfounded," she wrote on the Cheong Wa Dae website.

[...] She said Mexican police are not investigating the case because Kim died ― on paper ― of natural causes.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @07:02PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @07:02PM (#795772)

    He probably found himself enriched in a culture which has a murder rate higher than active war zones.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @07:24PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @07:24PM (#795777)

      Nice alt-right dog whistling, but you made one mistake: you forgot
      Not all Mexicans are like that.

  • (Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Sunday February 03, @07:25PM (1 child)

    by Pslytely Psycho (1218) on Sunday February 03, @07:25PM (#795778)

    I could understand them taking heart/lungs kidneys, you know, commonly transplantable organs. But the brain? Or for that matter the stomach as it is not normally transplanted as it is considered a non-essential organ.

    Maybe they needed a snack.......

    • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Sunday February 03, @07:30PM

      by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Sunday February 03, @07:30PM (#795780)
      To cover up a trauma from the fight I'd guess, to keep with the "natural causes" narrative.
