During the NAFTA negotiations Bell Canada tried to make using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) illegal. While the treaty does not specifically have the term VPN in it, it does describe exactly what a VPN does. From the article:
Apparently, you can count Canadian telecom incumbent Bell among the companies hoping to ban VPN use. Anja Karadeglija, the editor of paywalled telecom news outlet the Wire Report, obtained documents this week highlighting how Bell had been pushing Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland for a VPN ban to be included in NAFTA negotiations. Why? It doesn't want users using VPNs to watch the US Netflix catalog:
"In its submission, Bell argued that Canadians accessing content from a US service with a VPN "unjustly enriches the US service, which has not paid for the Canadian rights" but nonetheless makes that content available to Canadians. Bell's media arm reportedly spends millions on content for it streaming service, Crave TV, which allows Canadians to stream content from American networks such as HBO and Showtime."
[...] How exactly you're supposed to determine that somebody is using a VPN to not watch Bell's own television services isn't really explained, and the fact that enforcement would likely be technically impossible appears to have been an afterthought. As Canadian Law Professor Michael Geist was quick to note, trying to ban VPNs just as they're reaching critical mass as a partial solution to raging North American privacy scandals suggests Bell may not exactly have its finger on the pulse of common sense on this particular subject.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 04, @04:59PM
Being dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century, I see.
(Score: 3, Informative) by goodie on Monday February 04, @05:07PM (2 children)
Perhaps the most hated ISP in Canada. We're not so different from the US.
- Horrible service? check.
- Billshafting? check.
- Backwards ass plans? check.
- Quasi monopoly on bandwidth resale? check.
Yep, they are right up there... I'm moving soon and Bell will be pretty much only option for anything decent. Their plans for FTTH are just outrageous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 04, @05:12PM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 04, @05:13PM
Maybe Canadians need to outlaw Bell Canada on the grounds that they are Un-Canadian? Strip them of their assets, and deport all of them to the US? Give those same assets to the Native Americans, or First Nations?
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday February 04, @05:13PM
For security purposes, it is recommended that you put a shroud around your monitor to be sure nobody can see what you are typing when using telnet.
(Score: 2) by ilsa on Monday February 04, @05:14PM
I'm actually kind of dissappointed that they weren't successful.
I would have loved to see the shitstorm that would have happened when the millions of businesses across Canada were suddenly unable to use VPN services to connect remote employees or even other businesses. I bet the banks would be just delighted.
Of course, even though they didn't succeed, I still think there should be a call-in/mail-in campaign where people point out just how fucking stupid they are.