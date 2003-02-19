Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Why Women Have to Wait in Longer Bathroom Lines Than Men Do

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday February 03, @11:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the unisex dept.
News

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Soycow

In 1987, a man, a woman, and their daughter attended a Tchaikovsky concert at the Hollywood Bowl. The most notable thing about their outing, all these years later, is something that actually wasn't the least bit unusual: The two women waited in an interminably long line for the bathroom, while the man did not.

What separates their uncomfortable experience from those of innumerable others is that the man in their party was a California state senator. After witnessing just how long his family members had to wait, he introduced legislation to guarantee the state's women more toilets.

In the three decades since, dozens of cities and states have joined the cause of "potty parity," the somewhat trivializing nickname for the goal of giving men and women equal access to public toilets. These legislative efforts, along with changes to plumbing codes that altered the ratio of men's to women's toilets, have certainly helped imbalances in wait times, but they haven't come close to resolving them.

"It still remains a huge problem today, overall," says Kathryn Anthony, an architecture professor at the University of Illinois who has studied the issue for more than a decade. The issue persists for many reasons: the exigencies of real estate, the building codes that govern construction, and, of course, sexism.

Source: https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2019/01/women-men-bathroom-lines-wait/580993/

Original Submission


«  Super Bowl LIII - Athletics, Advertisements, and... An Experiment!
Why Women Have to Wait in Longer Bathroom Lines Than Men Do | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Captival on Sunday February 03, @11:37PM (2 children)

    by Captival (6866) on Sunday February 03, @11:37PM (#795873)

    And once again, 'equality' is rejected when the outcome isn't what the perpetual victims desire.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @11:48PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @11:48PM (#795878)

      The end result will be longer lines for men rather than shorter for women, possibly by making bathrooms unisex.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @11:57PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @11:57PM (#795881)

        Another possibility proposed in the article is "communal grooming".

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @11:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 03, @11:57PM (#795882)

    Root cause: what makes women require more time in using the potty? Without addressing it, everything else is just workaround.

(1)