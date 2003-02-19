[...] The app was designed to "connect what we know about you" to health goals and "allow us to change behavior" to improve health, Alan Lotvin said during the Boston presentation. Lotvin is the chief transformation officer of CVS Health, which acquired Aetna late last year.

For the app, the insurer approached Apple to help develop a simple and secure design. Apple, whose CEO predicts such health tech will be the company's "greatest contribution to mankind," was happy to help. It drew inspiration from its already popular ring-based activity tracker on the Apple Watch.

The result is Attain, which sets and tracks custom daily and weekly goals for sleep, nutrition, physical activity, and other medical needs. Those are all based on user-inputted health data (age, sex, and weight), plus insurance information and the watch's sensor data. The goals are adjusted based on how well the user does at meeting them. In other words, if a user is struggling to meet goals, Attain may step them down. Or, if a user seems to be easily hitting goals, the app may ratchet them up and invite users to take part in health challenges. In today's presentation, the developers said the app can also be adjusted to accommodate injuries and conditions, such as pregnancy. But users would have to contact Aetna to make such changes.

The app also notifies users when it's time to take their medications, refill prescriptions, and get their annual physical and seasonal flu shot. And, if a medical provider orders medical scans or lab work, the app will chime in with recommended providers based, in part, on location and price.